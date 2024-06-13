 Mukesh Ambani- Elon Musk's India satellite internet race heats up as Reliance clears hurdle - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mukesh Ambani- Elon Musk's India satellite internet race heats up as Reliance clears hurdle

ByHT News Desk
Jun 13, 2024 02:30 PM IST

Companies from Amazon.com to Elon Musk's Starlink have been waiting for the go-ahead to launch satellite communication services in India.

Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms cleared a major hurdle in its race for satellite internet in India as a joint venture of the company with Luxembourg-based SES to provide gigabit fibre internet won approval from the Indian space regulator to operate satellites, news agency Reuters reported citing a government executive in the know.

The approvals were issued to Orbit Connect India that aims to provide satellite-based high-speed internet access, the report claimed.
The approvals were issued to Orbit Connect India that aims to provide satellite-based high-speed internet access, the report claimed.

Read more: Elon Musk joked about spanking SpaceX coworkers, evaluated 'women's bra size'

The approvals were issued to Orbit Connect India that aims to provide satellite-based high-speed internet access, the report claimed. This comes as companies from Amazon.com to Elon Musk's Starlink have been waiting for the go-ahead to launch satellite communication services in India.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Authorisations were granted in April and June from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre- IN-SPACe which will allow Orbit Connect to operate satellites above India. Although more approvals are needed to begin operations, the report added.

Read more: Why alcohol is now costlier in Gurugram due to Haryana’s latest excise policy

Inmarsat has also gotten approval to operate satellites over India, IN-SPACe chairman Pawan Goenka said as per Reuters, adding, that the more companies were involved in the sector in India, the better off consumers would be.

“Comparatively low pricing of communication services in India will compel global players to drive innovation to reduce their pricing. This is already being done in many industries like automotive, where multinational OEMs had to innovate to meet the expectations of Indian consumers of high performance and low cost,” he said.

Read more: OpenAI not being paid by Apple for ChatGPT integration into iOS: Report

Two other companies, Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon.com's Kuiper, have applied as well, as per the report.

Deloitte said that India's satellite broadband service market is expected to grow 36% per year over the next five years and reach $1.9 billion by 2030.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Mukesh Ambani- Elon Musk's India satellite internet race heats up as Reliance clears hurdle
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On