 OpenAI not being paid by Apple for ChatGPT integration into iOS: Report - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
OpenAI not being paid by Apple for ChatGPT integration into iOS: Report

ByMallika Soni
Jun 13, 2024 02:04 PM IST

For the integration, neither Apple nor OpenAI will exchange any money as the focus is more on exposure and integration of ChatGPT into Apple's ecosystem.

Apple announced integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT into the iPhone marker's upcoming iOS 18 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this week. Details of the deal were not shared by either of the companies but a news report shed light on the partnership. Apple is not paying OpenAI for this collaboration, Bloomberg reported, adding that the deal is not expected to bring in significant revenue for either company in the beginning. For the integration, neither Apple nor OpenAI will exchange any money as the focus is more on exposure and integration of ChatGPT into Apple's ecosystem.

Apple logo is seen in this illustration. Apple is not paying OpenAI for this collaboration, Bloomberg reported.(Reuters)
Apple logo is seen in this illustration. Apple is not paying OpenAI for this collaboration, Bloomberg reported.(Reuters)

The decision comes as Apple believes that integrating ChatGPT into iOS 18 will give OpenAI’s technology a huge boost. OpenAi will be able to reach millions of users using as Apple embedded ChatGPT into Siri and other new writing tool. This exposure is more valuable than direct financial compensation, people in the know told Bloomberg. Apple views this promotional opportunity as equally, if not more, valuable than cash, they added. 

Moreover, Apple also plans to establish revenue-sharing agreements with AI companies in the future. 

Apple-OpenAI deal

For Apple users, integration of ChatGPT into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia will be free but optional. Those who subscribe to ChatGPT Plus will be able to access additional features by logging into their accounts.

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

News / Business / OpenAI not being paid by Apple for ChatGPT integration into iOS: Report
