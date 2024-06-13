Elon Musk joked about spanking SpaceX coworkers, ‘evaluated women's bra size'

Elon Musk treats women as “sexual objects to be evaluated on their bra size” at SpaceX, eight former employees of the company alleged as they filed a lawsuit against their wrongful termination for speaking out against a hostile work environment in 2022. The employees said that they had written an open letter to SpaceX management about their concerns after which Elon Musk personally ordered their terminations. Elon Musk appears at an event in London.(AP)

Elon Musk “bombards the workplace with lewd sexual banter, and offers the reprise to those who challenge the 'Animal House' environment that if they don't like it they can seek employment elsewhere”, the complaint alleged. The billionaire also appeared along with some executives in a video that made fun of sexual misconduct. This was shown at an employee holiday party as per the lawsuit and in one scene VP of human resources Brian Bjelde was seen “having an employee demonstrate how to spank him in the 'correct' manner.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The employees said, “Filing this suit marks an important milestone in our quest for justice, for holding leadership accountable, and for implementing responsible changes in workplace policies.”

This comes as the Wall Street Journal published a report alleging that Elon Musk had inappropriate interactions with female SpaceX employees. These included a sexual relationship with a former intern and an instance when he asked a woman employee who worked at the company to have his babies.

In 2022, a flight attendant on Elon Musk's private jet alleged that in 2016, he had "exposed himself" to her and offered to "buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage". Earlier, another employee from Elon Musk's company filed a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse and discrimination. Separately, SpaceX is also being investigated by a civil rights agency over allegations for discriminating against women.