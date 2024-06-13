Elon Musk is very confident Tesla will give him $56 billion pay: ‘They are voting yes’

Tesla shareholders are voting to approve a $56 billion pay package for Elon Musk and to move the electric vehicle maker's legal home to Texas, Musk said on social media platform X on Wednesday, adding that passage was by wide margins. Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference.(Reuters)

Shareholders of the electric-car maker are voting on a proposal to ratify CEO Musk's 2018 incentive package, valued at up to $56 billion at the time and the largest in U.S. corporate history, after a Delaware judge voided the plan approved by its board "beholden" to Musk.

The result will be announced at a meeting on Thursday.

A person familiar with the preliminary tally confirmed Musk's post, and said that a combination of big institutional investors and retail investor got the 'yes' result over the line.

Shareholders, however, are allowed to change their vote up to the start of the annual meeting.

Tesla shareholders also cast ballots on other proposals including the move of Tesla's legal headquarters from Delaware to Texas, as well as the re-election of two board members: Musk's brother Kimbal Musk and James Murdoch.

Musk referred to the resolutions on his pay package and the move in his tweet, thanking shareholders for their support.

Some investors viewed the vote on Musk's pay as a test of confidence in his leadership. While he is undoubtedly Tesla's driving force, and is credited with much of its success, the company has recently seen slowing sales and profits.

The board said the world's richest person deserves the package, because he hit all the ambitious targets on market value, revenue and profitability.

The pay package is also needed to keep Musk devoted to Tesla, the board said, even though the Delaware judge said the 2018 pay plan failed to make sure that Musk committed a substantial amount of time to Tesla.

Musk has threatened to build AI and robotics products outside Tesla, if he fails to gain enough voting control, which requires the 2018 pay package to be approved.