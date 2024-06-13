GitHub's Thomas Dohmke shares pic from Bengaluru's Brigade Road: ‘I dearly love India’

Thomas Dohmke, CEO of Microsoft-owned GitHub, said that India is his “new home away from home” as the tech boss visited Bengaluru for the company's in-person developer conference. Thomas Dohmke shared a picture clicked on Brigade Road at the exact spot where he had taken another picture in 2008. He wrote, "Sixteen years later, I had to stop by Brigade Road on my way back home. I dearly love this country, a new home away from home. I promise, I’ll be back soon." Thomas Dohmke, CEO of Microsoft-owned GitHub, shared a photo from his India trip.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Thomas Dohmke said that he was more optimistic than ever of how human progress can be accelerated with the use of technology.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

"Gandhi once said, 'the future depends on what you do today.' Today, I leave India more optimistic than ever of how we can accelerate human progress when we rise and embrace new frontiers of technology," he said.

This comes as GitHub recently revealed that there are over 15.4 million developers in India building on the Microsoft-owned developer platform which has registered a 33 percent growth year-on-year.

Earlier, he told Moneycontrol in an interview, "I've seen lots of energy in both Delhi and Bengaluru, I met with a number of customers such as Infosys and Paytm that are using GitHub. There was also tremendous excitement from developers to come to our event. I think that's part of the reason for this trip, which is that, on the one hand, India is growing fast in the developer community. We are actually predicting that by 2027, India will be the largest developer community on Earth, when looking at the number of GitHub accounts."