 Paytm share price jumps 3% today: 2 major reasons why - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Paytm share price jumps 3% today: 2 major reasons why

ByHT News Desk
Jun 13, 2024 10:08 AM IST

Paytm share price: In 2024, Paytm shares have been under pressure after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s clampdown hits its business.

Shares of Paytm's parent company One97 Communications rose 3% today to reach a high of 415.50 after the company announced that it was partnering with Samsung Wallet for flight, bus, movies, and events ticket bookings. Following this, Galaxy smartphone users will now have access to Paytm’s suite of services which include flight and bus bookings, movie ticket purchases and event bookings. 

Paytm share price: A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a store in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)
Paytm share price: A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a store in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

Read more: IT majors like Infosys, Wipro, TCS leave 10,000 freshers in limbo as onboarding deferred

Samsung said in a statement, “Galaxy smartphone users use the Paytm app for flight, bus, and movie bookings and the Paytm Insider app for event booking, to add their tickets directly to Samsung Wallet using ‘Add to Samsung Wallet’ functionality. This will enable them to conveniently access these to enter airports, bus terminals, cinema halls, event venues, etc.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Read more: Sensex, Nifty at fresh record high as stock market cheers US Fed rate outcome

This comes as insurance regulator Irdai accepted Paytm General Insurance's registration withdrawal application for being a manufacturer of general insurance products.

Paytm said, “The move aligns with our focus towards doubling down on insurance distribution across Health, Life, Motor, Shop & Gadgets segments, facilitated through our wholly owned subsidiary, Paytm Insurance Broking Private Ltd. (PIBPL). We aim to innovate on small ticket insurance products for consumers and merchants alike, by focusing on small-ticket general insurance offerings along with our partners and a leverage the strength of Paytm’s distribution to increase insurance penetration to a wider audience.”

Read more: Elon Musk joked about spanking SpaceX coworkers, ‘evaluated women's bra size'

In 2024, Paytm shares have been under pressure after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s clampdown hits its business. The stock is seen recovering after hitting a 52-week low of 310 on May 9 on BSE. In one month, the stock is up around 21%.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Paytm share price jumps 3% today: 2 major reasons why
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On