Elon Musk's brother Kimbal admits ‘we were illegal immigrants’ in resurfaced clip. Watch

Elon Musk has famously been a critic of illegal immigrants since his visit to the US-Mexico border in 2023. Following his endorsement of Donald Trump, the tech billionaire has been a regular in political discussions online, notably on X, formerly Twitter, which he acquired nearly two years ago. Despite his self-proclaimed “pro-immigrant” status, Elon has called for limits to be set on who is allowed in the country. As immigration continues to be one of the hot topics on voters' minds, a controversial clip from a 2013 interview featuring the SpaceX founder and his brother has resurfaced online. FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X looks on during the Milken Conference 2024 Global Conference Sessions at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo(REUTERS)

Kimbal Musk says he and Elon were ‘illegal immigrants’ in resurfaced video

In the decade-old interview at the Milken Institute Global Conference, the Musk brothers detailed the hardships they faced during their move from South Africa to Canada and later to the United States. The resurfaced clip, which has been a subject of controversy online, shows the sibling duo talking about the challenges of raising money for Zip2, a now-defunct company which Elon founded in 1995.

Expressing their shock over how landing a $3 investment for the company, Kimbal Musk said, “When they did fund us, they realized that we were illegal immigrants.” However, Elon quickly interjected with, “Well, I mean…,” only to be interrupted by his younger brother, who asserted that they indeed “were illegal immigrants.” To this, Elon pointed out, “I’d say it was a gray area” as the crowd burst out in laughter.

Though the Musk brothers' remarks on their past immigration status may not have wreaked much havoc at the time of the interview, they are raising several eyebrows in 2024. With the US presidential election less than six weeks away, Elon has become a key figure in the political sphere as a staunch supporter of the GOP nominee. His controversial remarks from the 2013 interview have been shared across social media platforms, with netizens calling for his “deportation.”

On Saturday, an X user reshared the video along with the caption, “Elon Musk’s brother admits for a time he and Elon were illegal migrants getting money from investors and working without a work permit which is a FEDERAL crime. But MSM doesn’t EVER say a word while Musk condemns legal Haitian migrants. Deport Elon!”