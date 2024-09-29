43-ft-tall naked Donald Trump statue erected in Las Vegas: ‘Crooked and obscene’ installation to fuel election discourse

An unlikely vision of former President Donald Trump was seen towering over Las Vegas ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' Sunday, September 29, rally in the Silver State. In a head-turning yet vulgar development, a 43-foot-tall statue of the Republican presidential hopeful in his birthday suit was erected just outside the state. A 43-foot-tall (13 meters) naked statue resembling former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is displayed in a fenced-in lot near Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas, Nevada, September 28, 2024. Made of foam over rebar and weighing approximately 6,000 pounds (2722 kilos), the gigantic display will will criss-cross the US as part of the "Crooked and Obscene Tour." (AFP)

The art piece, bearing the name “Crooked and Obscene,” which sources told TMZ was a reference to the ever-controversy-ridden politician and the statue alike, was spotted standing over Interstate 15 on the way to Utah.

Also read | Post-White House era: Is Joe Biden eyeing Hollywood star's California ranch as new abode? Rumours addressed

What do we know so far about the naked Trump statue?

Presented as a marionette, the questionably nude Trump statue is made of foam and weighs around 6,000 lbs. The larger-than-life statue is reminiscent of the ex-president’s similarly sculpted naked likenesses that made headlines during his 2016 presidential bid. However, those series of stand-ins for Trump were considerably realistically sized, while the latest behemoth visual is significantly bigger than anticipated.

Las Vegas resident Christine Richardson takes a photo with husband Marc outside a fenced-in lot displaying a 43-foot-tall (13 meters) naked statue resembling former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, near Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas, Nevada, September 28, 2024. Made of foam over rebar and weighing approximately 6,000 pounds (2722 kilos), the gigantic display will will criss-cross the US as part of the "Crooked and Obscene Tour." (Photo by Ronda Churchill / AFP)(AFP)

The media outlet reported that the foam Trump figure was installed Friday evening and is expected to be up for a while with no expiration date for its showcase in sight. The team responsible for the set-up reportedly went to great lengths to put the arrangement together to incite discussion around the upcoming November election. Therefore, it wouldn’t be a huge shocker if the piece stayed up until the days leading up to Election Day.

Also read | ‘Not a Kamala Harris type’: Julia Louis-Dreyfus' comparison of her Veep character takes a sarcastic dig at Trump

Several netizens called out the “creepy” installation on social media as pictures of the explicit model hit X/Twitter. A user commented, “Who thought this was a good idea? i can't imagine driving by that every day lol.” A second person proudly declared, “I’m voting for the naked guy on the freeway!!!” Meanwhile, a third user recalled Danish author Hans Christian Andersen's childhood folktale ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes,' which sees a vain emperor literally exposing himself to his subjects.

Trump vs Harris continues

Trump’s takeover of Las Vegas like this right before Harris’ planned rally event mirrors the Democratic National Committee’s offensive in early September when they whipped out new witty Taylor Swift-inspired Harris campaign ads across New York City and Las Vegas on the same day as Trump’s September 13 Las Vegas rally.