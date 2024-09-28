Post-White House era: Is Joe Biden eyeing Hollywood star's California ranch as new abode? Rumours addressed

Word on rumour street is that President Joe Biden has already embarked on his post-White House house-hunting adventures. But, has he really? (Left): President Joe Biden speaks the the media after stepping off Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, to spend the weekend at his beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Del.; (Right): Olivia Newton-John spent her final days at 3930 Indian Way, SANTA YNEZ, CA 93460.(AP / Village Properties)

New gossip intersecting the worlds of showbiz and US politics attempted to sell the idea that the Commander-in-Chief was eyeing the late Grease actress Olivia Newton-John's California ranch. However, the British-Australian singer and actress' family has shut down the unfounded speculations.

What we know about Olivia Newton-John's California ranch

In June 2024, Newton-John's widower, John Easterling, prepared himself to officially bid their shared California residence adieu. The Santa Ynez estate, located outside Santa Barbara, eventually hit the market for $8.9 million, as per PEOPLE’s report. Just days ago, the outlet shared another exclusive as the naturopathic entrepreneur opened up about parting ways with the house where his wife, who lost her life to breast cancer in August 2022, spent her final days.

Inside the late Olivia Newton-John's California ranch.(Village Properties)

The spectacularly serene property where the Grease star and her husband made “wonderful memories” is surrounded by heartwarming natural views of the mountains. Sharing direct access to the Santa Ynez River, the 4,450-square-foot estate sits on 12 acres of land and features four bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

Around the same time Easterling’s comments surfaced online, a Montecito Journal report spread the word that POTUS and First Lady Jill Biden were interested in scooping up the place for their post-White House chapter.

Inside the late Olivia Newton-John's California ranch.(Village Properties)

Is Joe Biden purchasing the Grease star's home?

Contradicting those claims, a rep for Newton-John’s family told TMZ that it was “not true.”

Carey Kendall of Village Properties, who currently holds the ranch’s listing, previously told PEOPLE, “John and Olivia recognised that uniqueness when they purchased the property many years ago; and they looked extensively before deciding this was the magic place for them.” Boasting the estate, he added, “The feel of expanse is great, the running water in front of the ranch is amazing and the exquisite detail of the architecture sets the home apart!”

Inside the late Olivia Newton-John's California estate.(Village Properties)

The real estate agent consequently reiterated what the spokesperson for Newton-John’s family said. Dispelling the rumours, Kendall told TMZ that no one from Biden’s team or his family had toured the place.

Although the president will inevitably have to renounce his claims to the White House as his 2024 term concludes on Inauguration Day, there has been no official confirmation about where he will seek residence in his post-POTUS days.