Joe Biden shares his future plans, how he wants to be remembered after White House exit: ‘It sounds corny…’

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday shared his future plans as his four-year term in the White House comes near will end next year. Joe Biden shared that he is “at peace” with his move to withdraw from the White House race.(via REUTERS)

Appearing in an interview on ABC's The View, the incumbent President stated that he does not intend to retire and he will continue to work on both domestic and global policy matters after departing from the office.

With over 50 years of experience in politics, Biden, 81, declared he was “not going away” following his stint in office. He explained that he will be working on global and domestic policy issues via the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., and the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware.

Here's what Biden has to say about his legacy

When host Ana Navarro asked Biden how he wants to be remembered after leaving the White House in January 2025, the POTUS replied, “I'm less concerned about what my legacy is. And although I'm leaving, you're stuck with me, I'm not going away.”

“There's so many other things I want to do in terms of the Biden Institute and foreign policy, and the Biden Institute in Delaware on domestic policy. To keep the things going that we started, and I think we can get it done.”

Secret documents from Biden's vice presidential administration were discovered in a private office at the Penn Biden Center. Sensitive documents from the Obama administration were also found at Biden's Delaware residence.

Biden speaks out on his decision to withdraw from WH race

During the interview, Biden shared that he is “at peace” with his move to withdraw from the White House race.

Asserting that he saw himself as transition president, transitioning to a new generation of leadership, he hailed his administration for “getting things done that people thought we couldn't get done.”

The 81-year-old incumbent President went on to say that he “decided that it was better” to withdraw and let Kamala Harris run for the office.

Biden emphasised that it was his “greatest honor” to sit behind the resolute desk as the US President. “I loved it but, it sounds corny, I love my country more.”