Melania Trump breaks silence on Kamala Harris replacing Biden in fight with Donald Trump: 'It's very hard to…'

Melania Trump, who has been active on social media for the past few weeks for the launch of her upcoming book, appeared for an exclusive sit-down interview with “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt on Thursday. The former First Lady shared her views on Biden-Harris record ahead of the 2024 White House race, stating the United States is witnessing several challenges under their leadership. Melania Trump shared her views on Biden-Harris record ahead of the 2024 White House race, stating the United States is witnessing several challenges under their leadership.(AP)

On being asked about her opinion on Vice President Kamala Harris taking over President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party nominee, the former model hailed her husband Donald Trump's term in office and blasted Biden-Harris record, which according to her “speaks for itself.”

“The country is suffering. People are not able to buy usual necessities for their families. We have wars going on around the world. Soldiers are dying. They were dying under this administration because of weak leadership,” Melania told Earhardt.

As the border issue and surge of migrants remain key issues in this election, she continued, “The border is open and dangerous. A lot of fentanyl is coming over, killing our youth. It's very hard to see.”

Urging US voters to compare the four years of her husband's leadership with four years of the Biden administration, she said, “American people need to decide what they really want.”

Under Trump's leadership, she claimed there was more safety at the border, there were no wars and people had jobs.

Melania Trump's new book to hit the shelves on October 8

Notably, this was Melania's first television interview in almost two years. Her memoir 'Melania', which will provide an uncensored glimpse at her journey from the catwalk to the Oval Office, is all set for release on October 8.

Earlier this month, Melania teased her memoir's unapologetic honesty in a social media post with a video, featuring the FBI's August 2022 search of her Mar-a-Lago residence.

“I never imagined my privacy would be invaded by the government here in America,” Slovenian-born Melania stated.

“This is not just my story. It serves as a warning to all Americans, a reminder that our freedom and rights must be respected.”

Mar-a-Lago property was searched by federal investigators as part of a probe into claims that after leaving office, Donald Trump removed secret papers from the White House. The charges against the ex-President were rejected in July.