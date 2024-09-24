Jimmy Kimmel attacks Donald and Melania Trump, in his latest episode

Jimmy Kimmel recently again took aim at Donald Trump, mocking the former US president's ongoing efforts to sell merchandise to his most devoted followers. Donald Trump’s fires back at Jimmy Kimmel in Pennsylvania rally(Getty Images via AFP)

As the 2024 election season heats up, Kimmel pointed out that while candidates typically use this time to make their final campaign pushes, Trump seems more focused on turning a profit.

Trump's new 'official' coin is being sold for $100, and Kimmel cracks joke on it

“We are in the final stretch of the election when the candidates are supposed to be making their final push to run this country,” Kimmel said on his show. “And this n*t’s having a yard sale.”

One of the latest items Trump has added to his MAGA lineup is an “official” silver coin featuring his face.

Kimmel didn’t hold back in his critique, mocking, “The Trump coin, it should be noted, costs $100. It contains $31 worth of silver.”

“What captures the essence of Donald Trump more than charging the fans who love him most three times more than a coin is worth?” He the called it “a Chuck E. Cheese token with his head on it.” And since the coin is made of silver rather than gold, Kimmel couldn’t resist making another jab at Trump.

“It’s the perfect gift to send him when he comes in second in November,” Kimmel quipped.

The late night host, shifted his aim towards Melania Trump, saying, “You have Melania, who’s hawking a $600 ‘Vote Freedom’ necklace right now,” and added, it is like having “Lady Liberty on the front and nothing behind it, just like Melania herself.”

While Kimmel’s critiques were met with laughter, Trump wasn’t amused

At a Pennsylvania rally, the former president took a jab at several late-night talk show hosts, including Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon, though he didn’t mention them by name.

“Where’s Johnny Carson?” Trump asked the crowd. “Bring back Johnny.”

Carson, who hosted “The Tonight Show” for 30 years and became synonymous with the late-night format, retired in 1992 and passed away in 2005.

Trump didn’t stop there, criticizing Fallon for his 2016 appearance when Fallon playfully messed up his hair. He labelled Fallon “weak and pathetic” for later apologizing, claiming the moment humanized Trump during the campaign.

But Trump saved his harshest words for Kimmel. “I think he said something like, ‘ha ha ha, he thinks he bothers me,’ or some crap like that,” Trump said at the Pennsylvania event.

Concluding his rant, Trump took aim at all three late-night hosts again, saying, “It’s supposed to be comedy. It’s hatred.”