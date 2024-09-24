Barron's friend Bo Loudon says he'll cast his ‘first ever vote’ for Trump, rips Harris: ‘Won’t be forgetting she…'

Barron Trump’s close friend Bo Loudon, a teen influencer rallying Gen Z for Donald Trump, has declared he will cast his “first ever vote” for the former president. He also ripped Kamala Harris, saying he will not forget that she called Gen Z “stupid.” Barron's friend Bo Loudon says he'll cast his ‘first ever vote’ for Trump, rips Harris (boloudon/Instagram, AP Photo/Morry Gash)

“Kamala is now BEGGING GEN-Z for our support, calling us "brilliant." Sadly for Kamala, I turned 18 years old last month & WON'T be forgetting she called us "stupid." I'll be casting my FIRST EVER VOTE for TRUMP this November,” Loudon posted on X.

Bo Loudon’s praises for Donald Trump

Loudon said earlier this month that Gen Z is “more inspired than ever” to vote for Trump. He revealed that young Americans are voicing their opinions online after the presidential debate between Trump and Harris

"Gen Z is in this massive cycle of seeing these experts on these mainstream networks tell us what we should and shouldn't believe in. Telling us how awful Trump performed in the debate. But that's not what we saw," he said during an appearance on Mornings with Maria.

"We saw Kamala Harris lie and gaslight us into what we should believe and attack the former president for being some horrible person, saying lie after lie and not get fact-checked to have two moderators pinned against Trump. That's what we saw," he added.

Several Americans pointed out the vice president’s lack of transparency with her political agenda. Loudon noted that while Harris did address Democrats' plan to address the US border crisis, she failed to admit that the Biden administration has had the "opportunity since 2021" to tackle the issue.

"We saw an incredible performance from Donald Trump listing out his policy, telling us what he's going to do, his great actions against the terrible border. And Kamala Harris telling us all about what she'll do for the border. But she's had that opportunity since 2021, and she hasn't done a thing," Loudon said.