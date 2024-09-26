Melania Trump reflects on Trump's miraculous survival after assassination attempts in rare interview

Former First Lady Melania Trump is wholeheartedly committed to telling “The Truth” in her “deeply personal” self-titled memoir. However, she has barely spoken out about the attempts on her husband's life within the past few months. As she continues the promotional affair for her book, ‘Melania,’ she will be stepping out for a rare interview with ‘Fox and Friends,' which will be aired early morning on Thursday (US time). And this time, she will finally reflect on the two recent assassination attempts targetting former President Donald Trump. US First Lady Melania Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021. While her husband is busy on the campaign trail in the final weeks of the presidential race, Melania Trump is involved in a different kind of campaign: promoting her forthcoming book. (AFP)

According to the previews of the new Melania Trump interview, the interview digs right into the near-fateful July 13 incident when would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a Butler, Pennsylvania, rally, leaving the ex-president with a bloody ear. Although this case has been discussed on and on, the more recent attempted assassination suspected to be carried out by Ryan Wesley Routh at Trump’s West Palm Beach, Florida, golf course on September 15 has fuelled the conversation surrounding security issues again.

While Trump had previously addressed his wife and son, Barron’s reaction to the July 13 incident during an appearance on Fox News’ Life, Liberty & Levin, this time, Melania sets the record straight herself.

Also read | Obama ‘security lapse’: Secret Service addresses alleged LA incident amid scrutiny over Trump assassination attempt

Melania Trump opens up about Trump's assassination attempts

The former model confirms that she had to rewind the footage on the TV as she had initially turned off the broadcast to focus on her work. “I was only a few minutes behind…I didn’t really see live live, but three minutes… few minutes later,” she says in the preview. “When I saw it… nobody really knew yet because when you see him on the floor and you don’t know… you don’t know what really happened.”

When asked about the golf course incident, Melania Trump says she was in New York City then. “I saw it on the television…I called again and he was okay because Secret Service was great. The guys that were with him they were fantastic.”

She goes on about both assassination attempts: “I think both of the events were really miracles… If you really think about it, the July 13 was a miracle… Like that much and he could not be with us.”

Melania Trump on Mar-a-Lago raid

Additionally, the former First Lady again recounts the “invasive” FBI raids at the Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022. “It made me angry… the invasion of privacy and the way it was done was, I was really surprised,” Melania adds

Also read | Kamala trolled for asking Americans to ‘move past the failed policies’ that ‘don’t work': ‘Talking about her own term!’

“I saw unpleasant stuff that nobody wants to see it. You get angry because nobody should be putting up with that kind of stuff. Some person, I don’t even know who or how many people, they went through my stuff,” she says of what it felt to walk back into her house that had been raided.

As far as the previews go, Melania Trump’s latest interview works as an extension of the responses she has offered while simultaneously releasing video messages for her new memoir. The detailed interaction, which airs from 6-9 am on 'Fox and Friends', is expected to cover wide-ranging topics like her marriage, the presidential campaign and more.