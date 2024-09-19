Melania Trump breaks silence after Trump’s assassination attempt, but guess she’s ‘booked’ for success

Melania Trump remains tight-lipped about Donald Trump’s recent assassination scare, but her promotional efforts are anything but subtle. While the former First Lady and her office have yet to address the alarming incident where Trump narrowly avoided a second assassination attempt at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Melania has been busy thrusting her ‘deeply personal’ project into the spotlight while defending her past career choices, including her decision to model nude. Former President Donald Trump, right, stands with Melania Trump as they arrive for a GOP fundraiser, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)

Melania Trump stays silent on Trump’s shooting incident

Unlike in July, when Melania Trump denounced the “monsters” targeting her husband and highlighted his personal virtues—calling him “generous and caring” despite the political persona—she has remained silent following his recent close call with death.

The recent Florida incident, involving Hawaiian resident Ryan Routh who has been charged after a foiled assassination attempt, has led to heightened security for the former first family. Even though there haven't been any clear threats to Melania, police sources say their security has been beefed up while they are in NYC.

According to the POST, Trumps’ increased security in NYC exceeds the standard protection afforded to former presidents and their families, with the added measures largely coming from the NYPD, sources disclosed. Meanwhile, Trump and Melania’s only son Barron also remains surrounded by secret service agents as he begins his college in NYU.

Melania Trump promote her new book, defends nude modelling

Unlike Doug Emhoff, the Second Gentleman of the U.S., who remains by VP Kamala Harris’s side as she campaigns for president against Trump, Melania has largely stayed away from the political spotlight. She has made a few appearances at charity and low-key events, but her social media activity has remained primarily focused on promoting her book.

While many expected a statement from her following Trump’s recent shooting incident, she only addressed the matter in the context of her book promotion. In a first for a former First Lady, Melania Trump defended her past work as a nude model, describing it as an artistic “celebration of the human form” and blaming the media for its scrutiny.

She earlier blasted the FBI and US government for the ‘invasion of privacy’ when a search was conducted in their Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022. In a 45-second video posted to her social media accounts on Wednesday, Mrs. Trump, 54, offered some of her most detailed comments on the subject since leaving the White House in January 2021.

“Are we no longer able to appreciate the beauty of the human body?” Melania asks in the video. In the backdrop featuring John Collier’s Lady Godiva and Michelangelo’s David, across the screen, she continues, “We should honour our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self-expression.”

Now, Trump fans and netizens alike are piling on Melania for her oh-so-timely response, which conveniently arrived right in the thick of election season and just after two assassination attempts on her husband. Lately, she’s been churning out a series of videos that seem to highlight what she values most: a deep love for her family, a lot of respect for keeping things private, a knack for getting into conspiracies and growing doubts about big organizations.