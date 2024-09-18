Melania Trump speaks out for first time about her ‘naked photoshoots’ as model, Netizens react

Melania Trump, the third and current wife of former US President Donald Trump, is back in the limelight in a bid to promote her memoir, which is set for an October 8 release. Melania Trump defended her nude photoshoot as a model, saying that master artists have always admired the human form, which arouses strong feelings and admiration, throughout the history. Donald Trump too backed her during his 2016 presidential campaign.(REUTERS FILE)

On Wednesday, the former First Lady discussed her previous modelling career and defended her choice to appear in nude photo shoots in the latest promotional push for her upcoming memoir.

She narrates a video featuring some of the most renowned works of art and sculptures of naked gods, heroes, and other icons.

In the video, Melania seems to compare herself with artworks of Paul Cezanne's “Les Grandes Baigneuses,” and John Collier's Lady Godiva, a statue of Eve by Jean-Alexandre-Joseph Falguière.

The video asks two key issues against the soundtrack of a dramatic orchestra.

“Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modeling work?” she asked in a voiceover.

However, “the more pressing question”, according to Trump's wife is “why has the media chosen to scrutinise my celebration of the human form in a fashion photo shoot?”

Stressing the need to recognise the beauty of the human body, the former First Lady declares, “We should honor our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self expression.”

Her narration was juxtaposed with pictures of well-known artwork, such as Michelangelo's magnificent “David” statue.

In the video, Melania went on to say that master artists have always admired the human form, which arouses strong feelings and admiration, throughout the history. She made the case that people should respect their bodies and uphold the age-old custom of using art as a potent form of self-expression.

Melania's nude photo shoot and support from Trump

Melania's memoir cover appears at the end of the video. According to her, the book would set the record straight about the criticism she has received and reveal the whole truth about her personal and professional life.

For the 2000 cover of GQ magazine, Melania appeared nude on a jet that Trump owned.

The pictures from the shoot made a reappearance in 2016 during Trump's presidential campaign.

Trump supported his spouse during the 2016 campaign, calling her “one of the most successful models.”

"This was a picture taken for a European magazine prior to my knowing Melania. In Europe, pictures like this are very fashionable and common,” the former President stated,