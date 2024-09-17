Hillary Clinton mocks Melania Trump as ‘a little kid at b'day party', but defends her one move saying ‘I was sorry…’

Hillary Clinton in her new book 'Something Lost, Something Gained' opened up about her past meetings with Melania Trump and attending her wedding with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. According to Clinton, she personally met with Melania for the first time after losing White House race against Donald Trump in 2016. Shedding light on their meeting, the former US State Secretary said Melania reminded her of a “little kid.” Former US Presidents and former US first ladies (L-R) Laura Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and US first lady Melania Trump pose with former US President George H.W. Bush at the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston, Texas. (Paul Morse / Office of George H.W Bush via REUTERS)

Speaking about her encounter with Trump's third wife at a memorial service for Rosalynn Carter, she wrote in her book: “Rosalynn’s grandson Jason said it had been her wish that all the First Ladies would come together for her memorial in a show of unity in these divisive times.”

She explained that she was not informed about Melania's plan to attend the service.

On seeing Melania standing alone, Clinton remarked her facial expressions, which were very smiley but uncertain, reminded her of “the little kid at the birthday party who doesn’t know anyone and is waiting at the edge of the circle, hoping people are going to be nice.”

She mentioned that she went forward to meet Melania, along with Joe Biden and a group of former first ladies.

While Michelle Obama gave Melania her classic big hug, Clinton stated, Jill Biden air-kissed her cheek.

Trump's wife responded with a smile and few words when former president Bill Clinton sought to strike up a discussion and inquire about how she was doing, she wrote.

Clinton too decided to shake hands with Melania, saying “Hello, Melania, it’s nice to see you.”

The former senator from New York stated that she understands how “awkward it must have been” for Melania, who was not aware about “what kind of reception she would get after all her husband's insults directed at us Bushes, Bidens, Obamas, and Clintons alike.”

Stressing that she found herself “conflicted” by Melania, the former First Lady remarked that she “never quite knew what to make of the third Mrs. Trump”.

What happened when Hillary Clinton attended Trump's wedding with Melania

Clinton mentioned in her memoir that she attended Trump and Melania's 2005 wedding at his Florida Mar-a-Lago property only “out of curiosity.”

“I was going to be in Florida anyway and thought it would be entertaining to see what a Donald Trump wedding was like. It was the first time I met Melania, and I just remember that she was young, very beautiful, and very tall,” according to Clinton, who was speaking of the 54-year-old former model.

However, Melania avoided talking much during her wedding day, Clinton wrote, particularly emphasising, “at least to me.”

Hillary Clinton defends Melania at one point in her memoir

In her memoir, Clinton defended the former president's wife Melania over backlash she faced for wearing a “gray suit” to the Atlanta burial instead of the customary black one. Melania's choice of outfit was dubbed “distasteful and gross” during that time.

However, Clinton believed that Melania's attire to honor Rosalynn, who was a harsh critic of the Trumps, was quite appropriate. “I was sorry that Melania got slammed for something so petty.”