Hillary Clinton blasts Elon Musk's ‘creepy’ offer to ‘impregnate’ Taylor Swift: ‘Another way of saying rape’

Hillary Clinton launched a scathing attack against Elon Musk after he made a “rotten and creepy” social media post about Taylor Swift, who stole his attention after endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 White House race. Reacting to Elon Musk's response to Swift endorsement, Hillary Clinton stated on Kara Swisher's podcast, “He had his alter-ego, Elon Musk, say something really rotten and creepy about her.”(AP)

Denouncing Musk for acting like a mouthpiece for the Republican contender Trump, the former First lady described his tweet against the pop singer as “another way of saying rape.”

Following the Trump vs Kamala Harris debate, Swift declared her full support for the US VP and her running mate Tim Walz. She signed her statement as "Childless Cat Lady" along with a picture of herself holding her cat, Benjamin Button, in what appeared to be a jab at Trump's running mate, JD Vance.

She described Harris as a “gifted leader”, who would govern the nation with “calm and not chaos.”

In less than a day, Swift's Instagram plea for voter registration brought in over 400,000 visitors to vote.gov.

How Musk and Trump reacted to Swift endorsement

Billionaire Musk, who his father to 12 kids, reacted to Swift's post, writing" “Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

Later, Trump too targetted the American singer following Harris endorsement. Miffed Trump announced on his Truth Social platform: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Despite the fact that Trump's four-word comment went viral, Swifties expressed their support for the pop star as “I love Taylor Swift” started trending on social media, with many celebrities, including Rapper Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, tweeting in her favour.

Actors Billy Baldwin, Mia Farrow, Bradley Whitford, and Mark Hamill shared the same message.

Author Stephen King, a frequent opponent of Trump, went on to say, “I love Taylor Swift. Her music makes me happy. End of story.”

Hillary Clinton tears into Musk and Trump for targetting Swift

Reacting to Musk's response to Swift endorsement, Clinton stated on Kara Swisher's podcast, “He had his alter-ego, Elon Musk, say something really rotten and creepy about her.”

She said that the SpaceX CEO's statement that he would “impregnate her” was “kind of another way of saying rape, I think.”

Mocking Musk, Clinton declared she never understands what he says as it is “beyond my imagination”.

She dragged the former President in her conversation, stating that “When I see Trump, or I see him, this whole cast of MAGA characters, and especially the so-called masters of the universe in the technology world… misogyny is such a part of their worldview, and they gravitate toward toughness and brutality and machois.”

Comparing the two with Swift, she hailed her as a self-made billionaire who makes people happy and teaches valuable lessons about life, especially to women and girls. “ They can’t stand it,” she continued.

Swift's support, according to Clinton, was really going to “trigger” the GOP leader. Had it occurred before the Trump vs Harris face off, she said that it would have dominated the debate.