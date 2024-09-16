Trump's would-be assassin seen in JiDion's old YouTube video where he was ‘looking for revolutionaries’

Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in Donald Trump’s second assassination attempt was spotted in one of the old videos of American YouTuber and online streamer, Ji Dion. Ryan was identified as an individual from Hawaii who fired multiple shots at Trump on Sunday while he was enjoying a game of golf in Florida. A clip featuring Ryan in DiJion’s video resurfaced on the internet after he was arrested. An old video of YouTuber JiDion featuring Trump's would-be assassin resurfaced on the internet.(@DramaAlert/X)

Ryan’s old video resurfaces

A user on X posted a small clip of JiDion’s video which showed Ryan in a black long jacket on a street when the YouTuber approached him. The user also shared a screenshot of a chat where the user shared a picture of Ryan and asked DiJion to confirm if this was the man in the video. The streamer wrote, “Damn, that’s crazy. Yes, that’s him. Confirmed.”

In the video, DiJion approached Trump’s would-be assassin who was standing with a bunch of flyers. The video began with Ryan promoting the right of Ukraine, he said, “Well, the Ukrainians have a right to fight back.” When the YouTuber responded with “I don’t do paper,” the alleged assassin replied, “ I don’t care if you do paper or not. I am looking for revolutionaries. I’m looking for people who want to take this whole system down.”

When the DiJion said he also had served in past, Ryan said, “Well I think it's better to serve in the fighting the powers f***ing over the system.” He then dismissed the YouTuber as the latter continued to stand his ground and also expressed concern over the environment with the wastage of paper. Ryan said, “Come on dude, get away. We don’t want people who are not serious.”

An interview of Ryan with Newsweek also resurfaced where he cried and begged people to “come join in the fight” to support Ukraine.

Netizens react to Ryan’s old video

The resurfaced video of Ryan incited friends following the assassination attempt on Trump. One user wrote on X, “I mean I guess they could have seen this coming." A second user wrote, “Maybe this is what will finally bring back insane asylums.” A third user wrote, “Man was on a mission obsessed with mental illness.”

Another user wrote, “He looks creepy asf," while one wrote, “Guy seems like a nut case.” A user wrote, “What kind of a**hole is trying to recruit college kids to enter a meat grinder.”