‘I will never surrender’, Donald Trump breaks silence after assassination bid

Donald Trump has spoken out after surviving second assassination bid on his life. The former president confirmed that he's safe and well after the Secret Service foiled what the FBI called an apparent assassination attempt while he was golfing on his course in West Palm Beach, Florida

Initial reports confirm that Several Secret Service agents fired on a gunman in bushes near the property line of the golf course after he was spotted a few hundred yards from where Trump was playing.

The suspect has been identified as Ryan Routh, who is an ardent Ukraine supporters and identified as a Democrat. Though earlier he had also donated to Hawaii's former Representative Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat who is now a Trump supporter.

In a long post on Truth Social Trump stated, "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!

A screengrab shows Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump's first post on his Truth Social

"I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again. May God bless you."

He also thanked US Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and ‘his office of brave and dedicated Patriots’ and all the law enforcement 'for doing an incredible job at keeping me safe.

"THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN'

Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach where he lives, according to a person familiar with Trump's movements. There have been reports on how this would affect his campaign schedule. Trump was later set to speak from Florida about cryptocurrency live on Monday night on the social media site X and had stops planned Tuesday and Wednesday in Michigan and on New York's Long Island.

An email to Trump campaign staffers obtained by AP said, “We ask that you remain vigilant in your daily comings and goings.”

“As we enter the last 50 days of President Trump’s campaign, we must remember that we will only be able save America from those who seek to destroy it by working together as one team.”