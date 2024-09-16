MSNBC under fire for allegedly blaming Trump for second assassination bid, 'they're evil'

MSNBC is facing MAGA backlash for its recent comments suggesting that former President Donald Trump’s own rhetoric may have contributed to a second assassination attempt against him. Critics argue that the network’s remarks are an attempt to shift blame and undermine Trump. The accusations have sparked outrage, with Trump fans labelling the commentary as “evil” and deeply misguided. Trump’s would-be assassin Ryan Routh is a 58 years old former construction worker according to NY Times

On September 15, at Trump’s Florida golf club, the former president narrowly avoided what is being perceived as the second assassination attempt, following an earlier attempt in Pennsylvania two months ago. The FBI is currently investigating the case.

MSNBC slammed for blaming Trump for his own assassination attempt

“Lester Holt is basically saying Trump ‘deserved to be shot’ and ‘brought this on himself.’ He should be FIRED immediately,” Graham Allen wrote on X, captioning a video of the network’s host reporting on the shooting incident involving Trump. Earlier the 58-year-old Ryan Routh was arrested as a suspect after being found with an AK-47 style rifle targeting Trump near his Florida-based Gold Club.

In the video, Holt can be heard saying, “Today’s apparent assassination attempt comes amid increasingly fierce rhetoric on the campaign trail itself. Mr. Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, continues to make comments about Haitian immigrants in Ohio.”

In a second video, another MSNBC host calls on Donald Trump to tone down his rhetoric. “He is going to rile up his supporters and say, ‘Let’s take this down’” The host continues, “We still don’t know the source of the gunshots or who is responsible; the whole situation has not been 100 percent confirmed from start to finish. But do you expect to hear anything from Trump’s campaign about toning down the rhetoric and reducing the violence?”

“This is the political rhetoric that led to the assassination attempt on former President Trump’s life. Your partisan bias against Trump continues to fuel the fires of hate. Every conservative should boycott your show & all sponsors of you. Beyond vile,” an enraged Trump supporter commented. “These are some evil ass people in the media,” a second one chimed in.

“What if you and the rest of the liberal media liars and pundits of the left stop inciting violence with your lying rhetoric like this? You are responsible. Not Trump. You are not journalists. Only pundits,” a third one commented tagging Holt in the comment section. “I see Lester Holt has sold his soul as well...freely sharing lie after lie to support evil.”

Trump’s failed second assassination attempt

Around Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., Trump narrowly avoided a fatal incident after Secret Service agents quickly spotted a rifle barrel sticking out of the bushes as he was heading to his next golf round. According to NBC, the suspect, identified as Ryan Routh, has a long criminal and civil court history, including a 2022 conviction for possessing a machine gun. An AR-style rifle was recovered from the scene, law enforcement officials infrared the news outlet.

Authorities also found two backpacks and a GoPro camera close to the fence next to the rifle. Just before 2 p.m., Trump was golfing close to his Mar-a-Lago place when Secret Service agents saw the person and fired the shot, but the suspect got away and was caught by the local cops later on.