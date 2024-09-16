FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures at a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. September 13, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw/File Photo

Donald Trump assassination bid live updates: A man with an AK-style rifle pointed the firearm’s muzzle into Donald Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, as the former president was playing a round, prompting the U.S. Secret Service to open fire. The golf course was partially shut down for Trump as he played, and agents were a few holes ahead of him when they noticed the person with the firearm....Read More

The former president is safe and unharmed, and the FBI says it is investigating "what appears to be an attempted assassination" of the Republican presidential candidate.

The former president has had a stepped-up security footprint since the assassination attempt in July. When he has been at Trump Tower in New York, a lineup of dump trucks have parked in a wall outside the building. And at outdoor rallies, he now speaks from behind an enclosure of bulletproof glass.

Trump was returned safely after the incident to his private Mar-a-Lago club, where he resides in neighbouring Palm Beach, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Follow all live updates here