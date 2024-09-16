Donald Trump assassination bid live updates: President Biden says ‘no place’ for political violence in US
The golf course was partially shut down for Trump as he played, and agents were a few holes ahead of him when they noticed the person with the firearm.
The former president is safe and unharmed, and the FBI says it is investigating "what appears to be an attempted assassination" of the Republican presidential candidate.
The former president has had a stepped-up security footprint since the assassination attempt in July. When he has been at Trump Tower in New York, a lineup of dump trucks have parked in a wall outside the building. And at outdoor rallies, he now speaks from behind an enclosure of bulletproof glass.
Trump was returned safely after the incident to his private Mar-a-Lago club, where he resides in neighbouring Palm Beach, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Donald Trump assassination bid live updates: Florida to conduct its own investigation
Donald Trump assassination bid live updates: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said people deserve to know the ‘truth’ on how the assassin "was able to get within 500 yards of the former President and current GOP nominee".
“The State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club,” said the Republican Governor in a post on X.
Donald Trump assassination bid live updates: JD Vance says he will hug his kids ‘extra tight’
Donald Trump assassination bid live updates: Republican Vice-Presidential nominee JD Vance expressed his happiness that “President Trump is safe” and said the former US President remains in “good spirits”.
"Still much we don't know, but I'll be hugging my kids extra tight tonight and saying a prayer of gratitude," Vance posted on X.
Donald Trump assassination bid live updates: Vivek Ramaswamy says growing pattern of political violence needs to stop
Donald Trump assassination bid live updates: Republican Vivek Ramaswamy termed the attempted ‘assassination’ bid at Donald Trump as “unacceptable and un-American”.
Urging the Secret Service to step up its protection of the former President, Ramaswamy said “growing pattern of political violence” in the US “needs to STOP right now”.
Donald Trump assassination bid live updates: Authorities arrest key suspect
Donald Trump assassination bid live updates: Law enforcement officials arrested the key suspect behind suspected 'assassination' attempt at Donald Trump.
The suspect left an AK-47-style assault rifle and other items at the scene and fled in a vehicle but was later arrested. News outlets CNN, Fox News and The New York Times identified the suspect as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, from Hawaii.
Donald Trump assassination bid live updates: President Biden directs Secret Service to protect Trump
President Biden directed the Secret Service use “every resource” in its disposal to protect Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump. Biden insisted that there is “no space” for political violence in the United States.
Donald Trump assassination bid live updates: Trump remains in ‘good spirits’
Donald Trump shooting bid live updates: Senator Lindsey Graham in a post on X said Donald Trump remains in ‘’good spirits" after yet another shooting incident in his campaign to secure another term in the White House.
Graham said he had spoken with Trump after the incident and that Trump was in “good spirits” and was “one of the strongest people I’ve ever known."