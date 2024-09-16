Trump’s would-be assassin Ryan Routh’s chilling reaction after arrest: ‘He was surprisingly…’

Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in a potential assassination attempt near Donald Trump's Florida golf club, reportedly displayed an emotionless demeanour after his arrest on Sunday. The 58-year-old registered Democrat, who is now in custody as the FBI investigates the case, has been identified as a Hawaiian individual. Trump’s would-be assassin Ryan Routh is a 58 years old former construction worker according to NY Times

Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder reported that Routh was found unarmed, with a backpack, GoPro camera, and AK-47 style rifle that he left behind as he escaped from the scene. The incident follows a separate event two months ago in Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed Trump’s ear during a rally leaving him bleed.

Trump’s shooter was ‘calm’ after arrest

According to a report by Daily Mail, Trump’s would-be assassin was 'relatively calm' and 'was not displaying a lot of emotions' when police arrested him. Citing Martin County Sherriff William D. Snyder, the report further added how Routh 'never asked' why he was being detained.

'I have a clear understanding from investigators that we actually do have the suspect that they're looking for in Palm Beach County,' Snyder said in a statement as per Mail.

FBI launches investigation into Trump's Florida shooting

The FBI has been tasked with investigating the incident. Meanwhile, the car Routh was found in while fleeing the scene will be taken into FBI custody for further examination, according to authorities. Officials reported that U.S. Secret Service agents discovered a rifle barrel sticking out of the bushes just before Trump was playing golf on Sunday. This prompted a quick response from the agents, who fired shots at the suspect. However, Routh managed to flee the scene and was later arrested by local police on I-95.

Also read: Trump's second assassination attempt: Kamala, Elon and Biden react; Vivek says , ‘deeper sickness in our…’

According to the FBI, they have “responded to West Palm Beach, Florida, and are investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump.”

What happened during Trump’s shooting incident

Police recovered a rifle, a GoPro camera, and a backpack from the scene of the incident but that’s not it. The suspect fled into his ‘black Nissan, including its license plate,’ according to the picture shared by a witness present at the scene. Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw reported at a press conference that the witness provided the license plate information, which led to the identification of the suspect.

Also read: Who is Ryan Routh? Trump’s alleged second would-be assassin arrested with AK-47 aimed at former prez

Special Agent Rafael Barros talked about it at the press conference too, saying that the Secret Service usually keeps an eye on Trump's every move and watches up to two spots in front of him during his golf rounds. When asked if security measures had been adjusted since the first attempt on Trump’s life earlier this summer, Barros confirmed, “Yes, the threat level was high.”

According to authorities, the gunman was near the 5th and 6th holes of the golf course, a spot that's usually not safe because it's right by the road. Sheriff Bradshaw said the suspect had an AK-47-looking rifle with a scope, which was recovered from the scene after he was arrested.