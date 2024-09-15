Melania Trump accuses US government of 'invading her privacy’; blasts FBI raid in fiery video

In a fiery new social media video, former First Lady Melania Trump has condemned the FBI’s 2022 raid on Mar-a-Lago, calling it a huge breach of privacy and a warning for Americans. The video, which promotes her upcoming memoir, pairs the Fourth Amendment’s text with powerful music and pictures of the Trumps' Florida estate. The former first lady’s bombshell allegations come amid her total disappearance from Trump’s presidential campaign. US President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29.(REUTERS FILE)

Melania Trump accuses govt of ‘privacy invasion’

In the video, Melania Trump expresses shock and dismay over the FBI's raid on her Florida home, which she describes as a violation of her privacy. “I never imagined my privacy would be invaded by the government here in America,” she said in the video. “The FBI raided my home in Florida and searched through my personal belongings.

She framed the experience not just as her personal ordeal but as a cautionary tale for all Americans, emphasising the need to respect and protect individual freedoms and rights. This is not just my story, it serves as a warning to all Americans, a reminder that our freedom and rights must be respected.”

Melania Trump turns her focus to 4th amendment

The low-light black-and-white video shared on X points out the Fourth Amendment, which says Americans have the right to be "secure in their bodies, homes, documents, and stuff" from unwarranted searches and seizures.

According to the Fourth Amendment, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures shall not be violated.” The video wraps up with a sneak peek at Melania Trump's new book, Melania, which is hitting shelves on October 1. Earlier, former President Trump called out the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, saying it was “politically motivated.”

FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

On August 8, around 30 government agents went in with a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago and raided the Florida home of former President Donald Trump. A pretty historic move by the Justice Department and FBI to launch an investigation against the former US president. The agents uncovered more than 100 classified documents and folders. The Republican candidate was reportedly facing 40 charges connected to the alleged mishandling of these classified records and efforts to obstruct the government's attempts to retrieve them.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said at the time of the raid. The former president mentioned towards the end of 2022 that Melania Trump felt ‘very violated’ after the search.

“She felt very violated. I mean, this is a terrible thing,” he said. “They go into her closet, they go through her dresses, and who knows what else, and it wasn’t left the way it — they found it.”

According to Melania's website the memoir is about, “powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path.”