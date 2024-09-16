Trump’s would-be assassin Ryan Routh’s Facebook and X accounts suspended: ‘Cover-up begins,’ internet reacts

Following a failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Meta has reportedly removed Ryan Routh's Facebook page, and Elon Musk’s X has suspended his account. The incident, which occurred on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., comes nearly two months after Trump narrowly escaped a shooting at a Pennsylvania rally. Fortunately, this time the Secret Service was able to identify the suspect before any harm occurred. An undated selfie shows Ryan W. Routh, a suspect identified by news organizations, as the FBI investigates what they said was an apparent assassination attempt in Florida on Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump,(via REUTERS)

Ryan Routh’s Facebook page taken down

On September 15, after authorities identified the suspect from a car picture shared by a witness who saw Routh trying to escape, Ryan Wesley Routh's Facebook page was reportedly removed. According to law enforcement, Routh, armed with a rifle equipped with a scope, aimed his weapon towards the former prez who was golfing at his Florida estate, through the fence from a distance of 300 to 500 yards away.

The 58-year-old accused individual had allegedly shared anti-Trump comments on his social media platforms and supported Democratic nominees. Trump supporters were unhappy with Meta pulling such a move, as the tech giant has previously faced accusations of election interference. Many MAGA fans believe that a cover-up has begun, even when Mark Zuckerberg publicly criticised the Harris-Biden administration for pressuring Meta just weeks ago.

“Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook just interfered in the 2024 election by wiping Ryan Routh's account,” an X user commented after sharing screenshots from the Facebook handle that reads, ‘no longer accessible.’ “Users can no longer access the page to see all his anti-Trump and pro-Kamala-Biden posts,” the comment further read. “Social media companies like Meta/Facebook are working quickly to delete the pages of Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh,” another user said. “Didn’t he apologize a few weeks ago and is doing it again?” wrote a third. “Zuckerberg cannot be trusted.”

X suspends Ryan Routh’s page

Shortly after, Elon Musk’s platform, X (formerly Twitter), also suspended Routh’s account, which was reportedly filled with pro-Ukraine content. Social media users have since shared snapshots from his account before it was taken down. Routh had been involved in fundraising efforts for Ukraine and had travelled to the country last year, sharing photos and videos from his trip.

His Facebook and X accounts featured posts about recruiting soldiers for Ukraine. A few even claimed that “Routh was connected with Malcolm Nance and other Ukraine operatives.” Footage from his 2022 interview with Newsweek Romania has resurfaced, featuring him talking about “drawing in foreign fighters for Ukraine.”

“Soldiers, please do not call me. We are still trying to get Ukraine to accept Afghan soldiers and hope to have some answers in the coming months,” one of Routh’s posts reads. If you are interested in fighting in Ukraine, you must have a passport and send it to me by way of Whatsapp. You must also have the money to purchase an airplane ticket to Moldova, if you cannot afford the cost you cannot go. We are also trying to get Taiwan to accept soldiers hopefully in the coming years. Please have patience. Ryan.”

Routh slammed Donald Trump in one of his X posts

“@realDonaldTrump While you were my choice in 2016, I and the world hoped that President Trump would be different and better than the candidate,” the would-be assassin, identified as a Florida resident, wrote in one of his posts, subtly hinting at how his political stance had changed. “But we all were greatly disappointed, and it seems you are getting worse and devolving,” Routh wrote in a June 2020 X post. “I will be glad when you’re gone,” he added.