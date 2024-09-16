Trump's second assassination attempt: Kamala, Elon and Biden react; Vivek says , ‘deeper sickness in our…’

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, and others have responded after former President Donald Trump narrowly survived a second assassination attempt this year. While golfing at his Florida estate, Trump was targeted by an armed individual identified as a Hawaiian resident who was arrested with an AK-47 after being spotted by Secret Service agents. Harris expressed relief at Trump’s safety and emphasised that “violence has no place in America.” US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) shakes hands with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. (AFP)

Elon Musk reacts to Trump’s failed assassination attempt

In a recent X post titled "Why They Want to Kill Donald Trump?", Elon Musk commented, “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala.” The tech mogul, who recently threw his support behind Trump following the first assassination attempt in Pennsylvania two months ago, made this controversial statement targeting the Biden-Harris administration. Musk’s remark comes in the wake of the latest incident in Florida, where Trump narrowly escaped another assassination attempt.

Vivek Ramaswamy says, ‘no excuse…’

“Yes, we are grateful that President Trump is safe, once again. But this growing pattern of political violence needs to STOP right now. It is unacceptable and un-American,” the former presidential candidate who stepped down endorsing Trump wrote on X. (Twitter.)

“I’m calling on Secret Service to IMMEDIATELY step up its protection for President Trump to the *same* level they provide to Biden, there’s no excuse not to at this point. But there’s also a deeper sickness in our country that we need to cure. America is skating on thin ice, and I thank God we’ve now averted tragedy twice this summer. We can only hope that the two assassination attempts on President Trump already will be the worst things that happen this election cycle,” Ramaswamy added.

Kamala Harris reacts to Trump’s shooting

"I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America," the Democratic presidential hopeful wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) account to condemn the act.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been assigned to investigate the incident, marking the second apparent attempt on former President Trump’s life in just two months. Trump’s campaign team has confirmed that the former president is 'unharmed' and 'safe.' The suspect, Ryan Routh, was spotted by Secret Service agents a few yards from where Trump was golfing and initially managed to flee the scene. He was later arrested by local police. The incident occurred on the eastern edge of the golf course where Trump was playing.

Joe Biden and Harris briefed about Trump’s second assassination attempt

Soon after the incident, the White House released a statement confirming that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed on the situation and were both "relieved to know that he is safe." According to the White House, Biden and Harris, who are currently in Washington with no public events scheduled for Sunday, will be kept updated by their team.

Meanwhile, Trump’s running mate JD Vance also took to Twitter to share an update following the Florida shooting incident and wrote, “I’m glad President Trump is safe. I spoke to him before the news was public and he was, amazingly, in good spirits.”

“He is one of the strongest people I’ve ever known,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham posted. “He’s in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country,” the Trump ally wrote.

FBI investigates the case

According to CNN, the FBI is probing a suspected assassination plot against Donald Trump that happened at his Florida golf course on Sunday. At the same time, the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) declared that it was investigating a security matter related to Trump that happened just before 2 p.m., working together with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The FBI said it has “responded to West Palm Beach, Florida, and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former president Trump”.

Meanwhile, 58-year-old Ryan Routh, who is known for his Democratic leanings and donations, has been arrested. Authorities reported that he was found hiding in the shrubbery bordering Trump International Golf Club at the time of the incident. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw informed reporters that an AK-47 style rifle with a scope was discovered in the bushes where Routh was found.