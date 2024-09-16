Trump's second assassination attempt: Sheriff defends light security as he is not ‘the sitting president’

Former President Donald Trump survived another assassination attempt on Sunday while he was busy playing golf at his West Palm Beach, Florida club. Trump’s security details were questioned as there was light security for him while he was playing golf. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw explained that Trump is not the current commander-in-chief, therefore, his security was lighter. Sheriff Bradshaw stated security was lighter since Trump is not the current president. AP/PTI(AP09_15_2024_000018B(AP)

Also Read: Who is Ryan Routh? Trump’s alleged second would be assassin arrested with AK-47 pointed towards former prez

Trump’s light security detail

The Sheriff explained that he would have much more security if he were the sitting president but since that is not the case, he was provided with a lighter security. Bradshaw said, “At this level that he is at right now, he’s not the sitting president. We would have had this entire golf course around it if he were. But because he’s not, security is limited to the areas that the Secret Service deems possible.”

He defended the Secret Service as he said, “I would imagine that the next time he comes to a golf course, there’ll probably be a little bit more people around the perimeter. But the Secret Service did exactly what they should have done,” as reported by the NY Post. He also insisted that they were unable to identify the would be assassin due to “shrubbery”.

Also Read: Cue ‘Bad Blood’: Donald Trump declares ‘HATE' for Taylor Swift post-Kamala Harris endorsement

Trump’s second assassination attempt

The incident on Sunday marked the second assassination attempt on Sunday. The sniper attacked with a scoped AK-47 rifle that got within a hundred yards of Trump. The former president is ‘safe’ and ‘well’ after the assassination attempt. The would-be assassination was identified as Ryan Wesley Routh from Hawaii who had been a long-time Democrat. He had taken a cover near the chain link fence between 300-500 yards from where Trump was.

The first assassination attempt on Trump was in July during his rally in Pennsylvania. While the 45th President of the US is safe, a bullet pierced his year in the previous attempt.