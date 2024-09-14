Luxe Trump Tower apartment below ex-prez's NYC penthouse hits market for the 1st time in 30 years

Now is your chance to live beneath former President Donald Trump’s NYC penthouse at Trump Tower. The incredibly opulent triplex has hit the market for the first time in three decades with an asking price of $8.99 million. Located at 721 Fifth Ave. in Midtown East, New York, Unit 64GH is two floors below Trump’s three-story penthouse. It boasts three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, promising you the lifetime opportunity to enjoy your space in the landmark skyscraper. Unit 64GH at 721 Fifth Avenue in Midtown East, New York, is located two floors below Donald Trump's three-story penthouse on floors 66, 67 and 68. (Douglas Elliman)

According to The New York Post, the condominium is listed under Douglas Elliman’s Michelle Griffith. It offers jaw-dropping views on all three sides of the building, looking over the cityscape and Central Park. The nearly 3,500-square-foot modern residence, furnished with top-to-bottom renovation, welcomes you with a grand gallery lined with custom closets and an upscale powder room. The spacious luxe condo then leads you to the expansive triple-corner living-dining room, again granting you awe-inspiring sightings of iconic sky-touching buildings and much more.

Also read | Spider-Man's Green Goblin lair in NYC is looking for a new owner; iconic penthouse's price tag revealed

US former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump departs after speaking during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York City on September 6, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)(AFP)

Bart Verhelle meticulously designed the Trump Tower unit’s minimalist Belgian-style aesthetic. 64GH flaunts high-end interiors pre-finished in Europe.

Amenities and features of Trump Tower apartment located two floors below Donald Trump's triplex

Glass walls surround the apartment, exposing it to bountiful natural light. Moreover, wide-plan hardwood floors enhance its minimalist ambience alongside luxurious features like a sleek fireplace, custom built-ins, designer lighting, and a built-in workplace with a desk.

One of the bedrooms.(Douglas Elliman)

The architectural marvel’s king-size primary bedroom grants one a generously mind-boggling and uninterrupted view of the spectacular Empire State Building. It also features a spa-inspired bathroom with a freestanding soaking tub.

The Douglas Elliman listing describes other amenities: “Residents on floors 30 through 68 access the building via a private entrance on 56th Street, and are treated to a host of amenities including a 24-hour doorman, concierge & valet, elevator operators, a fitness facility, laundry & maid services, an onsite lounge, garden & courtyard. High-end retail shops and dining occupy the lower floors.”

State-of-the-art steel kitchen.(Douglas Elliman)

Also read | Taylor Swift's Dems support pushes ‘Kamala era’ ads to take over NYC, Las Vegas on the day of Trump's upcoming rally

In addition to Central Park being minutes away from the tower, other prestigious landmark neighbours in the area include The Plaza Hotel, Tiffany’s, Bergdorf Goodman and Louis Vuitton.

Purchasing the unit may just help you cross paths with Donald Trump himself and the illustrious members of one of the most famed families in the world. Chances of this happening are greater than ever, especially with Barron Trump commencing his university trajectory at NYU in 2024.

Living-dining area. (Douglas Elliman)

Setback for Trump Tower Chicago

The NYC listing came to the forefront just in time for a federal judge’s ruling that declared the Trump International Hotel and Tower in downtown Chicago a “public nuisance” and an environmental hazard. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Cook County Circuit Judge Thaddeus L. Wilson said in an order on Monday that the Trump Tower “has created and continues to create a public nuisance in violation of Illinois law” as it has killed thousands of fish from the Chicago River.