Trump admits skipping wife Melania’s new book: 'If she says bad things about me then get rid...'

Donald Trump, known for his reluctance to dive into books, has admitted that he hasn’t read the upcoming memoir by his wife, which is soon to hit the shelves. During a campaign speech, the former President humorously acknowledged his lack of knowledge about the content of Melania’s “deeply personal” book. However, that didn’t stop him from promoting it and urging his rally-goers to buy it, though he added a cautionary note. In other news, Trump also announced plans to visit two towns currently in the spotlight over their migrant issues. Former US President Donald Trump, left, and former First Lady Melania Trump during the Republican National Convention (RNC) (Bloomberg)

Trump ‘less bothered’ to read ‘Melania’

Melania Trump's memoir, aptly titled Melania, is set to hit shelves on October 8. While the former First Lady has largely stayed out of the spotlight of Donald Trump’s campaign, she’s been diligently promoting her new book. Meanwhile, Trump flaunting his disinterest in reading was heard saying, “Go out and get her book. She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about me—I don’t know, I didn’t. So busy.”

Also read: Jennifer Lopez’s mom rips into Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ reunion claims in resurfaced video after his arrest: Watch

During a campaign speech in Uniondale, New York, Trump, fresh off dodging another assassination attempt just days earlier, was seen out and about with his fans and MAGA supporters. He quipped, “She just wrote a book called Melania. Go out and buy it. It’s great. And if she says bad things about me, I’ll call you all up and say, ‘Don’t buy it. Get rid of it.’”

Melania Trump defends ‘modelling nude’

For the cover of GQ magazine in 2000, Melania posed nude on a jet owned by Donald Trump. This followed her earlier nude appearance in 1995 for a French adult magazine alongside a few others as part of her modelling job. In a promotional video, Melania defended her decision to model nude, arguing that society should continue to appreciate the beauty of the human body.

The Slovenian-born first lady, who started her modelling career after being discovered while waiting for a friend after a fashion show, was only the second foreign-born first lady after Louisa Adams. “Can we no longer appreciate the human form?” she asked, referencing classical sculptures like Michelangelo’s “David.” “We should celebrate our bodies and honour the tradition of using art as a means of self-expression.”

Also read: Lady Gaga breaks silence on ‘she is a man’ claims on Bill Gates show: ‘I didn’t feel like victim…’

Melania has largely stayed out of the public eye since Trump’s second presidential campaign began. Multiple sources have suggested that she is more focused on their son Barron’s college start at NYU this season, where he is surrounded by Secret Service agents.

Trump to visit Springfield

On Wednesday, Donald Trump revealed plans to visit two towns that are on the current trending list in the US due to concerns about their migrant populations. "I'm going to Springfield [Ohio] and Aurora [Colorado]," Trump announced during a rally in Long Island.

This announcement follows recent, questionable claims by Trump and some Republicans, including his running mate JD Vance, alleging that migrants in Springfield, Ohio, have been involved in eating ‘Dogs, cats and locals pets.’ Additionally, Trump stated that if elected president, he would designate Ground Zero as a national monument.