Ryan Routh wrote chilling letter detailing his ‘assassination attempt on Donald Trump’

The man accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump at a golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, confirmed his intentions to kill the former president in a chilling letter he previously wrote. Ryan Wesley Routh dropped off a box containing ammunition and several notes at a witness' house months before his September 15 arrest, the Justice Department said on Monday. Ryan Routh detailed his assassination attempt on Donald Trump in a chilling letter(Photo by HANDOUT / MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / AFP, AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Ryan Routh intended to kill Donald Trump, court documents reveal

The witness told investigators that the box dropped off by Routh “contained ammunition, a metal pipe, miscellaneous building materials, tools, four phones, and various letters,” according to CNN. However, in the wake of Routh's attempted assassination against Trump, the witness opened the box.

One of Routh's horrifying letters, addressed to “The World,” said, “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster,” according to a detention memo filed Monday.

“It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job,” added Routh, who is set for a detention hearing on Monday. Elsewhere in the letter, he wrote that Trump “ended relations with Iran like a child and now the Middle East has unraveled.”

The 58-year-old was taken into custody earlier this month after a Secret Service agent spotted his rifle poking out of the tree line, several holes ahead of where Trump was golfing. After the agent fired shots at him, Routh fled from the scene in a vehicle. He was later spotted driving on a nearby highway and arrested on two firearm offences.