Kamala trolled for asking Americans to ‘move past the failed policies’ that ‘don’t work': ‘Talking about her own term!’

BySumanti Sen
Sep 26, 2024 11:00 AM IST

Kamala Harris is being mocked on social media for urging Americans to move on from the "failed policies" that "we have proven don't work.” Harris made the comments during a policy speech at The Economic Club of Pittsburgh.

The vice president talked about her "middle-class upbringing" and promised to "build a strong middle-class” with policies she has rolled out recently, including giving a $25,000 credit to first-time homebuyers and increasing the tax break for new small businesses. "When the middle class is strong. America is strong. And we can build a stronger middle class," Harris said. "The American economy-- is the most powerful force for innovation and wealth creation in human history. We just need to move past the failed policies that we have proven don't work. And like generations before us, let us be inspired by what is possible," Harris said.

‘She’s hoping you’ll forget her rather forgettable role as Biden’s VP’

Many ridiculed Harris for her comment about "moving past" failed policies, with some saying she is talking about her own term. “The failed policies of the last four years could only mean one team. She’s hoping you’ll forget her rather forgettable role as Biden’s VP,” one user commented on the above video. Trump's next campaign ad in the making. Wait for it....,” one user joked, while another said, “She's talking about her own term! First thing she said i agree with!” One said, “She’s inviting us to attend Trump rallies. Walz is telling us how bad the last 4 years have been. They’ve twisted my arm. I’m voting Trump.”

One user joked, “Kamala Harris is promoting President Trump's economic policies, which are proven to be effective. Let's listen to her and vote for Trump in 2024!” Another said, “Harris is terrible at this. The question is why is she so obviously terrible. She has some terrible mannerisms, but they don't explain why she would say something this dumb. She either has no respect for voters and thinks they are incredibly stupid, or she is just that dumb.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
