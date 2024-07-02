‘Total airhead’: Donald Trump tears into Melania's ex-friend for blaming Biden's debate disaster on…

Donald Trump blasted former first lady Melania Trump's ex-aide and close friend after she claimed President Joe Biden's poor performance during the debate was caused by stage and TV lights. Donald Trump responded to Winston Wolkoff's evaluation of the debate on his social media platform Truth Social. He called her a “total airhead” who was “dumped” by Melania Trump years ago. (AFP)

Following Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election, Melania Trump hired Winston Wolkoff as her first employee. She has been a staunch critic of the Trumps after her relationship with the former president's family soured in 2017.

The 81-year-old incumbent “looked old, sounded old, and yes, is in fact very, very old,” according to The Atlantic's report, as he mumbled and faltered while answering several questions. However. Biden campaign informed that the President had a cold during the presidential debate with Trump.

Biden's performance in the debate has drawn a lot of backlash and has sparked new questions regarding his age and mental capacity.

Taking to X, Wolkoff reacted to Biden's performance, writing: “NO ONE HAD TO SAY A WORD. CNN's carefully considered FRAMING & LIGHTING design effectively conveyed the intended perceptions of fragility vs. dominance in visual composition. Biden was filmed in profile, looking pale as a ghost.”

Trump blasts Wolkoff for backing ‘worst’ President

Trump responded to Wolkoff's evaluation of the debate on his social media platform Truth Social. He called her a “total airhead” who was “dumped” by Melania Trump years ago. The ex-President also slammed her for blaming “crooked” Biden's absolutely dismal debate performance on “lighting” and the podium angle.

“No, Biden, the worst President in the history of our Country, lost because I beat him, he is not good on the big stage, and he CHOKED!!! Stephanie should start getting her sad life together, perhaps by working for Crooked Joe after he leaves the White House and our Country begins to recover from the tremendous damage he has caused!”

Meanwhile, Wolkoff clapped back at Trump, asserting on in a post on X that “Melania didn't have the chance to ‘dump me.’ I QUIT!”

Claiming that she has the letter to prove her statement, she said, “That's when the WH propaganda machine swung into full gear with the New York Times casting me as the cover girl to Trumps inauguration scandal coverup.”

The ties between Wolkoff and Trump's family strained after she was accused of receiving $26 million in financial gain from the 2017 presidential inauguration as a contractor.

She refuted the allegations, claiming the Trumps used her as a scapegoat and that she was instead given a fee of $1.6 million.

