Eric Adams indictment: NYC mayor says he became a ‘target’ for opposing Harris-Biden policies, ‘If I’m charged…’

Eric Adams has broken his silence after being indicted following a federal corruption investigation. In a video message, the New York City Mayor insisted that he has been targeted for speaking against the Harris-Biden administration on migrants flooding the city. Eric Adams indictment: NYC mayor says he became a ‘target’ for opposing Harris-Biden policies (New York City Office of the Mayor via AP)(AP)

“I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit. If I’m charged, I know I am innocent,” Adams said in the video.

“I will request an immediate trial so that New Yorkers can hear the truth. New Yorkers know my story. They know where I come from. I have been fighting injustice my entire life,” he continued.

Adams added, “That fight has continued as your mayor. … when the federal government did nothing as its broken immigration policies overloaded our shelter system with no relief, I put the people of New York before party and politics.”

According to the Big Apple’s own online asylum-seeker funding tracker, the migrant crisis has cost the city over $5 billion. New York City has reportedly spent a whopping amount on services for migrants, including housing them. Adams’ administration previously projected that the cost could rise to $10 billion over the three-year period that will end on June 30, 2025.

‘I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target’

Adams told New York Post in a statement that he “always knew” he would be targeted. “I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target — and a target I became,” he said.

Adams added that he would not leave office even if he faces criminal charges. He also criticised the federal government for its “broken” immigration system. “I put the people of New York before party and politics. Now, if I am charged, many may say I should resign because I cannot manage the city while fighting the case,” he said.

“But I have been facing these lies for months since I began to speak out for all of you and their investigations started yet the city has continued to improve,” Adams added. “Make no mistake — you elected me to lead this city and lead it, I will.”

A grand jury reportedly indicted Adams on charges tied to a federal probe. On September 4, several raids targeted various Adams administration officials.