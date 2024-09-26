NYC Mayor Eric Adams indicted in federal probe amid calls to resign

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has reportedly been indicted following a federal corruption investigation, people with knowledge of the matter have revealed, according to The New York Times. The indictment remained sealed on Wednesday night, September 26. It is unclear what charge or charges he will face. Eric Adams indicted in federal probe amid calls to resign (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

When the charges are made public, Adams will become the first New York City mayor to be criminally charged while in office. It remains unclear how the indictment is related to a set of September 4aids that targeted various Adams administration officials. However, this comes after federal prosecutors asked City Hall to cough up communication between the Adams administration, Turkey and five other foreign countries amid the probe.

Mayor Eric Adams faces calls to resign, says it isdue to ‘rumors and innuendo’

Adams’ indictment followed calls for the mayor to resign, including from USRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City,” AOC wrote on X.

She added, “The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration. For the good of the city, he should resign.”

Adams later said in a statement that AOC’s demand for his resignationis due to “rumors and innuendo,” The Hill reported. “For anyone who self-righteously claims people charged with serious crimes should not be in jail to now say that the second Black mayor of New York should resign because of rumors and innuendo — without even a single charge being filed — is the height of hypocrisy,” he said in the statement.

“I am leading this city to protect it from exactly that kind of phony politics. The people of this city elected me to fight for them, and I will stay and fight no matter what,” he added.