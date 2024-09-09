Eric Adams comapares his own sufferings to those of Bible’s Job: ‘Pray for me’

New York City mayor Eric Adams recently compared himself to the Bible’s long-suffering Job and urged a local bishop to “pray for me” when at two Brooklyn churches. His comments came on Sunday, September 8, days after some of his top lieutenants were targeted by feds. Eric Adams comapares his own sufferings to those of Bible’s Job (Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

Adams visited the Power and Authority Evangelical Ministry on Sheffield Avenue and then the Changing Lives Christian Center on Linden Boulevard on Sunday. He spoke at both houses of worship about the Book of Job, and called it “my favorite story.”

“I had many Job moments in my life,” Adams said at the Power and Authority Church, referring to the famously persecuted Biblical character. He compared the story to his own struggles with learning disabilities, dyslexia and diabetes. “These are Job moments. When your faith becomes stronger,” he added.

“This is where I get my strength from,” the mayor later told reporters. “This is the source of my energy.”

A reporter then went on to ask Adams if he believed he was being persecuted because feds visited Edward Caban, his police commissioner, and other close allies last week, and waved warrants and seized their electronics. “If that’s all you got out of that sermon, you’re missing it,” Adams replied. “We all go through things.”

Adams was then seen walking to his car and shaking hands with Power and Authority Bishop Rotimi Onabanjo, according to New York Post.

“Pray — pray for them all,” Adams said. “Pray for me.”

A spokesperson at the scene claimed Adams was not asking reporters to pray for him.

‘He seems down to earth’

Several churchgoers supported Adams despite his recent run of trouble. “I’m a fan — he seems down to earth,” said Pamela Green, a 40-year-old mom who was visiting Changing Lives with her two kids.

Elizabeth Armstrong, a 62-year-old nurse, agreed, saying, “I have been reading about the investigations on him, yes. But to me, when you are in the political life and the limelight, you are gonna’ have things thrown at you. And it makes his job a little bit harder.”

Latoya Bass, 46, said of the mayor’s sermons, “It was a good message.”

“We are happy to have him in the house of the Lord. And I hope that the Lord recovers him and guides him so he will direct us, the city, in the right direction,” Bass said.

“You have to start everything with the Lord,” she added. “If it is not done this way, it won’t work.”