Eric Adams brutally trolled for unveiling NYC's first official trash bin: ‘Congrats on being 3 decades behind’

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, is being trolled for unveiling New York City’s first official trash bin outside of Gracie Mansion. Adams introduced the black plastic wheelie bin at a press conference on Monday, July 8, saying the city was taking “the next step forward in our ‘Trash Revolution’.” Adams also announced that starting November 12, landlords with residential buildings with one to nine units will have to use trash bins that have secure latching lids. Eric Adams brutally trolled for unveiling NYC's first official trash bin (REUTERS/Mike Segar)(REUTERS)

"Today, we are tossing even more black bags into the dustbin of history and taking the next step forward in our 'Trash Revolution,'" Adams said.

Adams was joined by Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch during the unveiling of the trash bin. "Many property owners already use bins for their trash - and pay over $100 retail in order to keep the streets clean," Tisch said, according to ABC7. "Well, we've got great news: at the same time that we're moving to require containerization of trash for all buildings with one to nine residential units, we're unveiling the official 'NYC Bin' - beautiful, durable, and less than $50 for the most common size."

According to the city, the containers will ensure streets are cleaner by keeping black trash bags off the roads. It is also expected to reduce the population of rats.

"They are getting more and more bold," Adams said of the rat menace. "They no longer run from you; they just hang out and just do what they want. And we want to make sure that we change that in a real way."

‘Congrats on being 3 decades behind’

Adams was brutally trolled in the comment section of the above video. “Oh my word! Are they seriously showing their constituents how to use a trash can? May the Lord help us all, Amen,” one user wrote. “That’s brilliant! First we upgraded from mud huts and now creating a bin to hold garbage! What a great time to be alive,” one user mocked, while another said, “If I were the Mayor of NYC, I would have done this secretly one weekend, and if anyone asked, I would pretend we've been doing it for decades like every other city and town in the country. Bragging about being that far behind civilized society is an odd flex.”

“That's his big accomplishment?” one user joked, while another said, “LOL. Wow...NYC is coming into modern times now.” One user wrote, “Nice! NY finally hits the norm everywhere else has been since 1937.” “@NYCMayor forgot the part of this demonstration where you fight off being mugged, or otherwise attacked, while taking out your trash in NYC,” one user wrote, while another said, “Been 30 years in LA. Congrats on being 3 decades behind”.