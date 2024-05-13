Boardwalk Empire star Steve Buscemi assaulted by man in unprovoked NYC attack

Boardwalk Empire star Steve Buscemi was attacked by a man in broad daylight while he was strolling through Kips Bay in New York City. The suspect walked up and struck the 66-year-old Brooklyn native in a completely unprovoked assault. Steve Buscemi assaulted by man in unprovoked NYC attack (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Buscemi was taken to Bellevue Hospital after suffering swelling to his left eye and face. Police said that the assailant took off and is still on the run.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Midtown Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” Buscemi’s publicist told New York Post. “He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of New York.”

‘I saw him trip and fall backwards’

Police revealed that the attack took place on Wednesday, May 8, around 11:48 am. A worker in the area who saw part of the attack said, “I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards. He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction. I didn’t see who hit him.”

“It worries me for when we close because we close at 11 and it can get scary around that time,” the woman, who identified as Nat, added.

The New York Police Department has released surveillance photos of the alleged attacker. The bearded man is seen wearing a baseball cap, a blue t-shirt and black sweatpants.

The unidentified attacker is on the run (DCPI)

In a similar incident on March 31, actor Michael Stuhbarg was struck in the back of the neck with a rock in another unprovoked attack. The star was out running on the Upper East Side at the time. A deranged vagrant identified as Xavier Israel was arrested by the NYPD in connection to the attack, which took place near East 90th Street and East Drive around 7:45 pm.