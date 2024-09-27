Ben Affleck bids pre-divorce rental pad adieu for good in post-JLo era; moving forward, settling into new home

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, though still on cordial terms for the sake of the children, are moving forward in the next chapter of their lives minus each other. The Batman star has reportedly also wrapped up his affair with his pre-divorce bachelor rental property, where he took refuge while grappling with marital woes before JLo filed for divorce on the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony. Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of "Marry Me" on Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Now that the Gone Girl sector has scooped up a new Pacific Palisades, California, home for $20.5 million, he seems to have no plans of turning back. Ironically enough, another old chapter of his life will stay close to him with this move. Affleck purchased the brand-new LA residence as a gift for himself around the time of Lopez's 55th birthday in July.

Moreover, since the mansion is located on the border of Brentwood, it positions him closer to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their children Fin (15) and Samuel (12), while eldest daughter Violet (18) recently started college at Yale. The Daredevil costars dropped her off at the university and were eventually pictured deboarding a private jet in the hours leading up to Lopez filing for divorce.

Ben Affleck moves out of pre-divorce rental property

Daily Mail's September 25 report shows pictures of the Air actor-director packing up, with movers helping him transport his stuff. A truck from the company Wetzel & Sons is seen on the move. Affleck's new California abode definitely marks a move towards stability, at least on some fronts, as The Accountant actor will no longer have to cough up the hefty $100,000 monthly rent for his previous station, per the Robb Report.

More about Ben Affleck's new home

The 51-year-old filmmaker's new place is higher on simplicity when compared to his and Lopez's house. His feelings for the two abodes are also reported to be poles apart, as several reports have established that while he is fond of his new home, he was never a fan of his marital estate.

With a reported 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, the budding bachelor pad in Pacific Palisades features separate breakfast and dining spaces, a family room, a den, a media room and a powder room. Pictures obtained by Page Six show that the backyard is also home to an in-ground pool. A source previously told PEOPLE that the place offers a “sense of privacy and seclusion,” which is high on Affleck's priority checklist.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Beverly Hills house sale hits another snag

In the meantime, the sale of Bennifer's marital home in Beverly Hills, which hit the market in early June, is oh-so-gradually showing some development. TMZ reported on September 24 that a New Jersey couple has fallen in love with the 38,000-square-foot house. They've reportedly also made a $64 million offer for the estate, which the ex-Hollywood couple had originally listed for $68 million, flipping the place for an almost $8 million profit.

Despite favourably flipping through the Beverly Hills mansion's chapter, the sale hit another snag. The New Jersey couple pulled out of escrow after a family death. Nevertheless, sources told the outlet that they are still interested in it. Regardless of where that train is headed, Affleck is presumably satisfied with where he is now. Detailing his thoughts on his new home, an insider told PEOPLE that Ben is “where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighbourhood that he loves.”