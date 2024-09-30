Foo Fighters forced into 'indefinite hiatus' after Dave Grohl’s affair and love child scandal: Report

The iconic American rock band Foo Fighters is reportedly entering an "indefinite hiatus" following frontman Dave Grohl's bombshell revelation about an affair and fathering a love child outside of his marriage. Married to actress and producer Jordyn Blum, 48, since 2003, and welcoming three children together, Grohl's personal life has since taken a drastic turn. US musician Dave Grohl of rock band Foo Fighters performs on the Orange Stage at Roskilde Festival on July 5, 2024 in Roskilde, Denmark. (Photo by Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT(AFP)

In his apology statement, he claimed he is working to gain forgiveness and regain the trust of his family while also caring for his newborn. Now, the singer is prioritising family time and believes that a hiatus is the best solution.

Foo Fighters take ‘hiatus’ after Grohl’s scandal

“He wants to be at home and focus on earning back the trust of his family,” an insider informed US Sun on Saturday. “Being on the road isn’t the best thing for any of them at the moment. It feels like a hiatus is the best thing for them collectively,” the added.

Although the group has not made any official statement as of yet, the source further added that Grohl’s bandmates—Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee, and Josh Freese—also want to spend time with their families and “focus on regrouping.”

The former Nirvana drummer, who founded the group as a one-man project in 1994 and has since become part of a well-known band, announced earlier this month that he had a baby with an unnamed woman, causing quite a stir even within the fandom. Reflecting on the decision for a hiatus, the source added, “It’s been a turbulent few years, with the loss of their best friend, drummer Taylor Hawkins [in March 2022], the death of Dave’s mum, and now the birth of his new child.”

The report, according to PageSix, shortly followed the cancellation of the Soundside Music Festival in Connecticut. The festival, which was scheduled over the weekend would have been the band’s first performance since Grohl’s admission of affair this month.

Dave Grohl’s affair and baby controversy explained

On September 10, the artist publicly acknowledged having an affair and fathering a child “outside” his marriage through a social media post. In his statement, the 55-year-old wrote on Instagram, “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he continued.

Although Grohl did not disclose the name of the other woman, just two days later, his past connection with a woman in the adult film industry came under heavy scrutiny. Reports emerged suggesting he had been involved with Annaliese Neilsen, a Los Angeles hipster known for running a pornographic website. Sources informed The Post that Grohl often visited her shared apartment and generously supported her financially. However, Neilsen later refuted these allegations, asserting that she was not the mother of his child.