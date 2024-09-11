Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl admits to cheating on wife, fathering baby ‘outside’ of marriage

Dave Grohl has made a confession about his marital life. The Foo Fighters frontman admitted to having an affair and fathering a child “outside” of his marriage on social media Tuesday. In the shocking statement, the 55-year-old revealed that he is now fighting to “regain” the trust of his wife, Jordyn Blum and their three children. US musician Dave Grohl of rock band Foo Fighters performs on the Orange Stage at Roskilde Festival on July 5, 2024 in Roskilde, Denmark. (Photo by Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT(AFP)

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl reveals he fathered a baby ‘outside’ of marriage

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl wrote in an Instagram post. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he continued.

Grohl and the former model share three daughters together: Violet Maye, 18; Harper Willow, 15; and Ophelia Saint, 10. “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together,” the guitarist added. The former Nirvana drummer met the 48-year-old at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in LA in 2001.

At the time, Grohl was convinced he could never have a “chance” to date Blum, he told Q Magazine in 2017. “By the end of the night I was pissed and I’m staring at her going, ‘You’re my future ex-wife.’ So she gave me her number: ‘Jordyn, your future ex-wife,’ ” he recalled.

Despite being swept away by the former MTV producer, the rock singer stopped seeing her after a few dates. “When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn’t ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling,” Grohl told Elle in 2017.