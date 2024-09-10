Fashion power couple Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman announce shock divorce after 26 years of marriage

Once regarded as a power couple in the fashion industry, Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman are now parting ways after 26 years of marriage. The 53-year-old fashion designer, who has styled A-listers like Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Garner, announced her and Berman's “mutual decision” to file for a divorce in a joint statement shared on Instagram Monday. Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman announce divorce after 26 years of marriage

Zoe and the 55-year-old banker said in their heartfelt statement, “After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage.” “We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together,” they added.

The celebrity wardrobe stylist tied the knot with Berman on February 15, 1998. They became a couple in 1991 when they were students at George Washington University. The estranged couple share two sons together, Skyler Morrison, 13, and Kaius Jagger, 10.

“Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share,” the statement continued. “We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter. With love and gratitude - Rachel & Rodger.”

Recalling his first meeting with Zoe, Berman told Harper's Bazaar in 2011, “I met Rachel in the summer of 1991. She was 19, and I was 22. She was a restaurant hostess, and I was working as a waiter in Washington, D.C., where we both attended college.”

“I vividly remember the first time I saw her — wearing a tight black mini dress, high-heeled pumps, stick-straight hair, and big red lips covered in M.A.C. Chili lipstick,” he added.