Jennifer Garner’s relationship with John Miller in jeopardy due to her attention towards Ben Affleck: Report

Jennifer Garner’s immediate attention towards Ben Affleck amid divorce from Jennifer Lopez has put Garner’s relationship with her boyfriend John Miller in jeopardy. RadarOnline revealed that Miller and Garner’s relationship is on the rocks as the former felt neglected while the latter was busy consoling Affleck. Garner and Miller have been together since 2018 and rumours of engagement were also doing rounds until Affleck and Lopez’s divorce came to light. Jennifer Graner's focus on Ben Affleck is straining her relationship with boyfriend John Miller.(AP)

Miller feels neglected as Garner helps Affleck

An insider revealed to the media outlet, “John is at the end of his rope with what he considers Jen's 'unfathomable' support for her ex-hubby while ignoring him in the process." Garner and Affleck spent almost a week together while they helped their daughter Violet settle into her dorm as she moved to Yale for college.

An insider cited this close relationship as the reason for Lopez’s sudden move to file for divorce on the second anniversary of their nuptials in Georgia. The insider said, “J.Lo was making a point that she was humiliated by Jen and Ben's ridiculous closeness. Don't think John didn't feel the same way. John is still incredulous the woman he was close to marrying pushed him aside to focus on repairing her ex's love life. How is he supposed to feel?"

Sources added that Miller understands that Affleck and Garner share a past but he also believes that it's time she starts living in the present. The reports from the media outlet also state that the Batman actor continues to blow up Garner’s phone as he navigates through the divorce and Miller believes Garner should instruct him to delete her number now.

Meanwhile, Garner is also at a point where she wants to focus on her boyfriend and their relationship and let Affleck deal with his problems on his own.

A source revealed, “Garner realizes she may have overplayed her hand by putting John in second place in this dynamic. Now she's trying to woo him back and salvage the relationship."

Garner’s rock-like support for Affleck

After the divorce from J.Lo, Garner has been there for Affleck like no one else has. RadarOnline previously reported that the two are said to be “secretly back together” after Affleck’s divorce. The insider said to the media outlet, “It started months ago. Just look at how happy they look. They've gotten a second chance at love."

Affleck also values Garner more than ever since the divorce and believes he is incredibly lucky to have her in his life and has immense respect for the way she lives her life. The insider said, “The way Jen's been there for Ben has only strengthened his belief that she was so good for him as a wife and partner. He just has so much respect for Jen and how she lives her life. Her constant comings and goings at Ben's rental, the fact he trusts her to just come in... the signs were definitely there for a lot of people."