Taylor Swift seemingly hits back at Dave Grohl's gibe, insinuating she doesn't play live

Taylor Swift is ready for it all. Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London. (AP)

A day after the Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl playfully threw shade at the “Anti-Hero” pop star, suggesting she doesn't play live, Swift sharply responded to his claims in her own classy ways at her Wembley Stadium stop for her ongoing London Eras Tour.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

On Sunday, June 23, the “Gorgeous” diva, who's recently made the news for abruptly stopping her shows to address fans' emergencies, passed on a vote of thanks to her band amid her third concert at London's iconic music show venue.

Taylor Swift's apparent response to Dave Grohl

Giving a poignant shout-out to everyone assisting her successful, record-shattering Eras Tour that officially made Swift a billionaire, the “Lover” singer said, “Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much.” Fans shared clips of the heartfelt concert moment on social media, as the Grammy winner urged the audience as well to cheer for her band.

Also read | American Hotel bartender makes a big claim about Justin Timberlake's drunk and arrest night

Remembering the genuine expressions of her fandom throughout the course of the Eras Tour that kicked off in March 2023, she added, “And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”

What did Dave Grohl say about Taylor Swift?

Swift's heartwarming comments seemingly indirectly responded to Grohl's gibe as both music acts led their respective London gigs on Saturday, June 22. The 55-year-old rock mogul playfully joked with the audience on Saturday, calling their tour the “The Errors Tour,” taking a dig at Taylor's world tour title.

“I know we were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I know that she’s on her Eras Tour. I’m telling you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” he began. "So we like to call our tour ‘The Errors Tour’ because I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras and more than a few f**king errors as well.”

Proudly adding that they “actually play live,” Grohl said, "Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f**king place.”

Also read | Jennifer Lopez starts impromptu dance party at Italian store; now everyone wants the dress named after her

While the “Love Story” star is set to complete the first three of her 8-part London shows at Wembley, Grohl's band graced the crowd at London Stadium in Stratford, East London.

Meanwhile, Swift's tour continued to attract A-list guests, including the royal family. Her boyfriend, the Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, also made his onstage debut on Sunday.

Another concert, another Taylor Swift slander story

Contrary to Grohl's snide remarks, Charli XCX declared on Sunday, June 23, that she had no interest in playing into these superficial wars. Following her own headlining gig at ZIGclub in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on Saturday, the “Boom Clap” hitmaker vigorously urged her fans not to chant “Taylor [Swift] is dead” at her shows.

Hopping to her Instagram Stories, she addressed the hate-mongering narrative, sharing a screenshot on an X/Twitter post picturing the offensive misdemeanour: "Can the people who do this please stop. Online or at my shows… It is the opposite of what I want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. I will not tolerate it.”

Fans spread these claims, speculating if Charli's latest song, “Sympathy is a Knife”, off her sixth album “, Brat”, took a dig at Swift. The “Von Dutch” singer is engaged to The 1975 drummer George Daniel, a bandmate of Matty Healy (Swift's ex).

Charli opened for the “Reputation” artist during her 2018 stadium tour.