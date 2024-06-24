David Grohl ‘mocks’ Taylor Swift's live performances during concert, Swities fume as his fans claim it's ‘clickbait’

David Grohl from the band Foo Fighter has gone viral over his comments on Taylor Swift at a London Stadium on Saturday. During his concert, Grohl took a blow at American pop sensation Taylor Swift as he accused her of not singing live during her concerts. Taylor is also currently performing at various stops in London as part of her London Eras Tour. Fans of the singer-songwriter reacted to Grohl’s jab at Taylor’s ability to sing live during her stadium-packed concerts. Foo Fighter’s David Grohl criticised Taylor Swift of not playing live during her concerts.(Right image: @FooDGrohl/X)

Grohl criticises Taylor’s concerts and says, ‘We actually play live’

The Foo Fighter founder mentioned Taylor’s Wembley Stadium concert while conducting his own concert. During his performance Grohl alleged, “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.” He mocked the Folklore singer further as he called his tour the “Errors Tour”, drawing reference from Taylor’s tour name, The Eras Tour. He then went on to explain why he rechristened Eras tour, “We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few fucking errors as well. Just a couple.”

Grohl further poked at the singing abilities of the 34-year-old that she does not play live at her concerts. He said, “ That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f***ing place.”

Netizens defends Taylor after Grohl’s remarks

Swifties were quick to defend their idol on internet. A user wrote, “this is incredibly odd behaviour considering this was an incredibly unprovoked statement".

A second user wrote, “This lady just lives rent free in everyone's head”.

Another expressed disbelief, given Grohl and Taylor were always on good terms, “was this really a diss to her or was it just a play on words?? cuz last time i checked there was no beef”.

A user wrote, “This was so uncalled for but they got the crowd hyped up. I’ve been to the eras tour and to say her band wasn’t playing or she wasn’t singing live is just not correct. Feels like an unnecessary bash”, while another wrote, “I love Dave and Foo Fighters. I also love Taylor Swift. I hope he was joking because that was unnecessary and unfair”.

Whereas on Reddit Grohl's fan felt Swifties' criticism was harsh and ‘for something i assume he wasn’t even serious about’. “Dave has met Taylor and I doubt he has any animosity. Yay clickbait.”