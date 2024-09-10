SNL adds 3 new cast members for Season 50: Emil Wakim, Ashley Padilla, Jane Wickline

Saturday Night Live has added three new cast members for its 50th season, which is set to premiere September 28. Emil Wakim, Ashley Padilla, and Jane Wickline will be joining the NBC sketch comedy's latest season. This year includes 17 cast members in total following the departure of Chloe Troast after just one season. Saturday Night Live has added three new cast members in Season 50

The three up-and-coming comedians' SNL contract comes after Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. Alongside other longtime cast members, alumna Maya Rudolph will also be returning to reprise her Kamala Harris impersonation. Meanwhile, Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney are also departing the show after performing for four and two seasons, respectively.

Here's all you need to know about the SNL newbies:

Who is Emil Wakim?

Wakim is a 23-year-old Lebanese-American stand-up comic, actor, and writer. Born in Chicago, he was raised in Bloomington, Indiana. Prior to his SNL contract, Wakim made his Tonight Show debut in 2022. The same year, he was also selected as a New Face of Comedy at Just for Laughs Comedy Festival.

Who is Ashley Padilla?

Padilla, who comes from the Groundlings, has previously appeared on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and NBC’s Night Court. She has been a part of the Improvisational comedy troupe since 2021. She grew up in the Bay Area and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in comedy. In anticipation of her SNL stint, Padilla has removed all her posts from Instagram. However, she received a mention from Diane Keaton, whose book she previously worked on.

Who is Jane Wickline?

Wickline is an internet personality famous for her TikTok videos. She is reportedly based out of Los Angeles, California. She presently appears on live TikTok show Stapleview, which has earned her more than 45 million likes.