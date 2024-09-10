Megyn Kelly warns Trump of Harris' tactics ahead of high stakes ABC debate

Megyn Kelly has issued a warning for Donald Trump ahead of the high-stakes ABC debate against Kamala Harris. The 53-year-old American commentator told the former president to be “careful” of the Democratic nominee's potential tactics. The ex-NBC News correspondent suggested that the vice president might try and portray herself as a victim, according to Newsweek. Megyn Kelly issues warning for Donald Trump ahead of high-stakes ABC debate

The Megyn Kelly Show host told RealClearPolitics that Harris “is being coached to stay calm and avoid getting drawn into Trump's personal attacks. She and her team are focusing on how to unsettle and rattle Trump. It's less about substance and more about presenting Harris as a woman who isn't afraid,” per an NBC report.

Kelly went on to say that Harris may try to leverage her gender against Trump, saying that he “has to be careful.” “He can't do anything aggressive even though she'll be aggressive against him,” she added. The podcaster recently explained that her feud with the GOP nominee, which began in 2016, is now behind them. The pair has since appeared to be good terms, with Trump agreeing to an interview with her in 2023.

During last year's SiriusXM interview with Trump, Kelly remarked, “You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals.” To this, Trump answered, “Only Rosie O’Donnell,” which prompted her to ask, “For the record, it was well beyond Rosie O’Donnell. Does that sound like the temperament of a man we should elect as president?”

“Frankly, if I didn’t come up with the answer only Rosie O’Donnell, I would have had a problem with that. That was a bad question,” Trump responded. However, Kelly noted that it was a “great question.” “You know, there are questions that, it is not that they aren’t answerable, but if you are Winston Churchill, he was very good at that,” Trump went on, which led Kelly to praise him. “You handled it well. Your poll numbers went up,” she said.