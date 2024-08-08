Megyn Kelly says Tim Walz is ‘the most radical they could find on the trans issue’: ‘He scares me because…’

Megyn Kelly ripped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, calling him “the most radical” choice for Kamala Harris’ running mate. She also trolled by calling him “Tampon Tim” for providing free menstrual cups to boys. Megyn Kelly says Tim Walz is ‘the most radical they could find on the trans issue’ (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

“I’ve been thinking about Walz since yesterday. He’s the most radical they could find on the trans issue,” Kelly said during her Wednesday broadcast of SiriusXM’s ‘The Megyn Kelly Show.’

Kelly’s remarks stem from the fact that Minnesota was declared a “refuge state” under Walz’s governorship, where legal protection is offered to children who travel there for gender-affirming care – such as puberty blockers, reconstructive genital surgery and hormone therapy – and to doctors who perform the operations.

Kelly also compared Walz to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who passed a law that is meant to keep parents in the dark about their children’s gender identities. “There’s just almost no daylight between those two, if any at all,” she said. “He scares me because he actually could become the vice president and potentially the president.”

‘I see why she chose him’

Walz joined Harris at her Philadelphia rally this week. “He had that rally in the palm of his hand,” Kelly said, suggesting that he was a better orator than Harris. “He’s way more effective than she is, or Joe Biden is.”

Kelly also said that watching Walz speak at the rally gave her “a feeling of fear rise up in my throat.” “Because I know what he’s permitting in Minnesota when it comes to children,” she said.

In an X post, Kelly wrote, “Tampon Tim is the name. That’s it.”

The post refers to Walz’s policy that provides free menstrual products to elementary school kids, which includes transgender children.

Gender-affirming care for minors has been banned by several Republican-run states. In fact, medical professionals who perform these procedures can even lose their medical licence in these states.

“I care about children. And he is pedal to the metal, full steam ahead on all of it,” Kelly said of Walz. “So when I watched him dazzle last night — I’m not going to vote for him, I’ve been honest about that — but I recoiled … I see why she chose him.”