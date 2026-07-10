Who is Avinash Narne? Indian-origin Amazon engineer accused of wife’s murder; charges and key details

Indian-origin software engineer Avinash Narne, 30, has been charged in the US in connection with the death of his wife Raajitha Sabbineni, 27, just months after the couple married. The allegations against Narne have not been proven in court. (X/@M9USA_)

Narne, who was living in Bellevue, Washington, has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in connection with Sabbineni’s death. According to court records cited in the case, prosecutors have alleged that he strangled his wife and attempted to make her death appear as a sudden medical incident.

The case has drawn attention after investigators alleged that Narne was in contact with another woman in India while he was married. Investigators examined communications between Narne and the woman as part of the probe.

Who is Avinash Narne? Avinash Narne is an Indian-origin software engineer who had moved to the US for work. He and Sabbineni, also from India, had relocated to the Seattle area for technology jobs.

The couple got married in June 2025. Sabbineni was found dead at their Bellevue apartment in October 2025, leading to an investigation that later resulted in Narne being charged.

Also Read: NRI lists 4 things that make Indians ‘constantly stressed’ about saving: ‘Wedding, retirement, and…’

Narne’s possible immigration status has also drawn attention online. Independent journalist Breanna Morello said on X that she had reached out to the US Department of Homeland Security to confirm whether Narne was in the US on a work visa.