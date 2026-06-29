Noida woman duped of ₹9.33 lakh by NRI 'groom' she met online posing as US-based doctor

A 44-year-old woman in Noida was allegedly duped of ₹9.33 lakh by a man she met through a matrimonial website around two months ago, police said on Sunday. The Cybercrime Branch police have registered a case under for cheating and cheating by personation under the BNS , along with relevant provisions of the IT Act, against the unidentified suspect. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times\Representational image)

According to the police, the man allegedly claimed to a doctor, owning a 3BHK flat in Dallas, US, and promised to marry the woman. He allegedly also offered to help her son study abroad after her pending divorce proceedings in India concluded.

On June 23, in a police complaint, the woman, a divorced mother residing in Sector 36, stated that after coming into his contact in April, they started conversing over phone.

Also read | Land acquisition for phase 3 of Noida International Airport expansion underway

She stated that during a phone conversation, he claimed he was undergoing a financially difficult time. “I helped him by selling my gold jewellery as I didn’t have any cash with me. Lastly, he asked for ₹3 lakh more, so I decided to approach the police station,” she said in the FIR, seen by HT.

She has requested police to verify the man’s authenticity, while adding, “If he is genuine, I would like to meet him and will continue with the marriage. But if he has a criminal background, I want the money be recovered.”

Vijay Singh Rana, SHO, Cybercrime Branch, Noida, said that between April and June, the woman transferred ₹9.33 lakh in multiple transactions. “We have registered a case and efforts are on to trace the money trail.”

“The woman was still insisting on transferring an additional ₹3 lakh, believing that the man was genuine. However, we counselled her not to pay to the fraud,” the SHO added.

The Cybercrime Branch police have registered a case under for cheating and cheating by personation under the BNS , along with relevant provisions of the IT Act, against the unidentified suspect.