Kristi Noem net worth and kids: All ICE Barbie's wealth as she plans to divorce ‘bimbofication' husband

ICE Barbie Kristi Noem is ending her marriage to her husband following shocking revelations that he has secretly participated in the 'bimbofication' community online, according to her mother. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, left, and her husband Bryon Noem, right, appears for an oversight hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Her husband, Bryon Noem, is seated at center. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP)

Corinne Arnold, the mother of the former homeland security secretary, disclosed the news of the divorce during an interview with the Daily Mail. She stated that her daughter has retained legal counsel and is proceeding with the divorce from Bryon Noem, with whom she has been married for 34 years and has three children.

“It has been difficult, but we knew this was coming, that they were going to get divorced,” Arnold told the daily Mail.

According to the report, Bryon has vacated the couple's ranch located in Castlewood, South Dakota, and has relocated 20 miles away. The Mail also states that he continues to operate his insurance company.

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Kristi Noem's kids and net worth Kristi Noem has three children with her spouse, Bryon Noem.

The former Secretary of Homeland Security and her husband, Bryon, who have been married since 1992, welcomed their daughters, Kassidy and Kennedy, in 1994 and 1997, respectively. Their son, Booker, was born in 2002.

In recent years, Kassidy and Kennedy have embraced parenthood, and Noem often shares updates on social media regarding her family life with her adult children and grandchildren.

Noem has an estimated net worth of $5 million, reported Forbes after evaluating her property records and financial filings.

The family farm where Noem was raised is located near Hazel (population: 132), encircled by agricultural land. Currently, she resides in Castlewood (population: 698) on a 200-acre expanse of ranchland. Additionally, in the small town of Bryant (population: 471), there is a modest, single-story office building that plays a crucial role in the Noem family’s financial affairs, as it houses her husband’s Noem Insurance, which has earned him $1.1 million in salary and profits over the last two years by selling insurance policies for homes, vehicles, farms, and lives, Forbes reported.

In 2010, Bryon Noem bought the agency from a South Dakota bank. It seems that the cash flow began to rise notably around 2015, as reflected in Noem's disclosures filed while she was in Congress, which revealed that the income escalated from a range of $50,000-$100,000 in 2014 to between $100,000 and $1 million the following year, and it has not decreased since, as per Forbes.